I now have created a few workspace rules, to automatically have new windows in the right workspace. But i seem to not be able to drag one or more tabs/tab groups to a new work space, when i put them on the work spaces button(works with a single open tab). or have a right click menu in the windows panel to move them to right workspace.

A really limit when you have hundreds of tabs open, and then hovering al the way down is very difficult, as scrolling support, while you are dragging a tab in the windows panel would also be very very neat thing...