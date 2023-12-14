send multiple tabs/tab group to created workspace from the windows panel
-
I now have created a few workspace rules, to automatically have new windows in the right workspace. But i seem to not be able to drag one or more tabs/tab groups to a new work space, when i put them on the work spaces button(works with a single open tab). or have a right click menu in the windows panel to move them to right workspace.
A really limit when you have hundreds of tabs open, and then hovering al the way down is very difficult, as scrolling support, while you are dragging a tab in the windows panel would also be very very neat thing...
-
I can confirm - that option seems to be missing from the context menu window panel. This seems like a bug.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation.
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB- or VAB-). Thanks.