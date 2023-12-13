The current options for animated gifs are "disabled", "enabled", or "play once". A new option for "play on hover/focus" would provide an excellent middle ground for those who don't want animated gifs playing by default but also want to be able to easily see the gif.

One problem with "play once" is that it's easy to miss the beginning, especially with short animations, and "play on hover/focus" fixes this, allowing one to see the animation as much as desired, but with the control that it will only play while their cursor is over the gif.