Customizable browser sound effects
An option for the user to add sound effects for actions inside the browser, like closing and opening tabs, typing on your keyboard and etc. This would be similar to how Opera GX does it.
Pesala Ambassador
@ArturLuis
@ArturLuis Such option would be a nice
gimmickgift.
A browser has to be tool, sometimes a toy and sometimes both. Yes.
Pesala Ambassador
@DoctorG I thought you were all about accessibility. This is not a gimmick. It really helps people with poor motor skills to know that they successfully clicked a link.
@Pesala Yes, if the sound is for accessibility, then such
audible feedback is useful to interaction between user and browser.
May be my bad english wording.
Is "gimmick" such negative? I thought: Gimmick = cool and nice feature.
@DoctorG "Gimmick" here (US) usually means something rather useless, used to gather attention and little else
That said... I REALLY miss the sounds from old Opera 12 browser. Especially the one I used to designate finished downloads
@lfisk Well, word seems to be language&culture-dependant.
Sorry; i changed in my post the word to "gift".
@DoctorG Nice edit
I've been around mixed languages long enough now that I usually figure out translated text more by "gist" than the true meaning of the words used