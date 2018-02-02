That is a great idea! I'd generally appreciate such little feedbacks, not only on a browser but everywhere.

One frequently-happening scenario to me is: I click on some button or some link; nothing seems to be happening right away; I wonder whether I have failed to click on it or not.

Usually the visual feedback is sufficient, but for some buttons, the visual feedback is too faint. Some buttons even don't give you any visual feedback. Vivaldi's Bookmark bar is an example. (At least on my installation with the native Dark theme.) Fortunately, the Bookmark bar is close to the address bar and as soon as I click on an item in the Bookmark bar, something starts to happen in the address box, but when I'm using a big screen, what's happening in the address bar is in a corner of my eye and I sometimes fail to notice it.

On the iPhone, some apps give you a tactile feedback. When you tap on something, your finger feels a tiny little click-like feeling. I wish more apps adopt this iOS capability and I also wish Mac would do the same with its trackpad.