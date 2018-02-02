Optional Program Sounds
-
Pesala Ambassador
As in Opera 12.18, select WAV files to give audible feedback.
-
ozoratsubasa
For a future email client (to check new messages), complete downloads and new notifications, this would be great
-
This post is deleted!
-
carlinhos700
Good morning, I have a suggestion for vivaldi, it would be ideal for vivaldi to do the same as OPERA GX, put sound when you type in the browser and when you open tabs to browse, there is sound in the background.
I thought it was very good, I thought it would be great for the vivaldi developer to implement this option. as the picture below shows:
If anyone has Opera GX they will see how wonderful these sounds in the browser are.
Comes the question will the vivaldi put these functionality?
-
can you make your screenshot example in english? perhaps temporarily change your windows language to take a screenshot.
-
carlinhos700
@TsunamiZ There's no way, because Opera is installed in my language by default.
But if you install OPERA on your machine you will hear the sound when typing various sounds in the browser usability. simply OPERA got it right because it is very good for navigation and games.
Do the installation and enjoy how good it is, I really wanted Vivaldi to have the same idea.
-
carlinhosnewstyle
@carlinhos700 Exactly what it would be great to have in Vivaldi these sound features for open tabs, closed tabs, clicks, hover and others that Vivaldi has.
Vivaldi team, please take a look at these features are very welcome for our browser.
-
That is a great idea! I'd generally appreciate such little feedbacks, not only on a browser but everywhere.
One frequently-happening scenario to me is: I click on some button or some link; nothing seems to be happening right away; I wonder whether I have failed to click on it or not.
Usually the visual feedback is sufficient, but for some buttons, the visual feedback is too faint. Some buttons even don't give you any visual feedback. Vivaldi's Bookmark bar is an example. (At least on my installation with the native Dark theme.) Fortunately, the Bookmark bar is close to the address bar and as soon as I click on an item in the Bookmark bar, something starts to happen in the address box, but when I'm using a big screen, what's happening in the address bar is in a corner of my eye and I sometimes fail to notice it.
On the iPhone, some apps give you a tactile feedback. When you tap on something, your finger feels a tiny little click-like feeling. I wish more apps adopt this iOS capability and I also wish Mac would do the same with its trackpad.