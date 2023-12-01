I added ORGanizer for Salesforce;

I exported the saved logins from another browser ( chrome ) and imported them into vivaldi.

The issue is, when I use Quick Login feature by:

pressing the addon in the bar -> going to the org I want and pressing "Open in new Tab":

Outcome: this opens a login tab to Salesforce without setting inputs username/password ( left blank ). Does not start login sequence.

Expected outcome:

Opens Salesforce Login page, set inputs username/password, start login sequence.

Is there any workaround to this issue?

Is it known?

Does this happen with other extensions? Are there solutions to those?

Cheers!