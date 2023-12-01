ORGanizer for Salesforce
I added ORGanizer for Salesforce;
I exported the saved logins from another browser ( chrome ) and imported them into vivaldi.
The issue is, when I use Quick Login feature by:
pressing the addon in the bar -> going to the org I want and pressing "Open in new Tab":
Outcome: this opens a login tab to Salesforce without setting inputs username/password ( left blank ). Does not start login sequence.
Expected outcome:
Opens Salesforce Login page, set inputs username/password, start login sequence.
Is there any workaround to this issue?
Is it known?
Does this happen with other extensions? Are there solutions to those?
Cheers!
@YmjeJobb Please check Troubleshooting issues.
Perhaps blocked Third Party Cookies?
I have no Salesforce CRM account and such extension to test.
DoctorG Ambassador
@YmjeJobb Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Troubleshooting issues
- Snapshot vs Stable browser
- Vivaldi Features
- How To
- Vivaldi Tips
- Tutorials
- Vivaldi Help
- Using the Forum Search
- Local Forums in your language
- Common Security-Related Questions
- Help on Feature Requests
- Modding Vivaldi
- Vivaldi's Business Model
- Help us grow
- Vivaldi Social
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
@DoctorG
So this is an entirely new install of Vivaldi.
Without any added extensions except ORGanizer.
Thirdparty cookies are endabled and Tracking/Adblock has been disabled
Neither of the troubleshooting issues are applicable.
It's possible to create a devsandbox if you want to test, and/or a trailhead account and create a playground.
This is said extension:
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/organizer-for-salesforce/lojdmgdchjcfnmkmodggbaafecagllnh
@YmjeJobb Can you please for a test install a 6.5.3201 Vivaldi Snapshot (what is a Snapshot) as Standalone install version, that will not tangle your Vivaldi Stable Settings in case of issues in Snapshot.
I remember there was a issue which is fixed now with opened tabs from extensions.
if that install has the same issue, please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
( I wish I could add this to the title but 3600 seconds has passed. )
Bug number:
VB-102070
-
@YmjeJobb Thanks for report.