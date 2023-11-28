@jakublesz said in Brave search engine:

BTW what is suggest URL?

The suggest URL is what provides the auto complete options while you type your search. The suggestions in the image below:

Realistically, you can reuse the same suggest URL across multiple general search engines. There isn't much benefit to finding the specific one associated with an engine. It is only for special purpose engines where it can be beneficial. Something like a movie database, for example, might benefit from only suggesting options that are a movie title.

And what is your recommendation for search engine?

If you want better recommendations than what I can give, check out these 2 threads:

I currently don't have a favorite. I use DuckDuckGo as my current primary, but I often have to throw a g! on the search to use Google instead. The + , - , " " , site: , and filetype: options on Google are hard to live without. There are probably other search engines that have these, but I haven't bothered to look too hard.

Just out of curosity how is brave search?

I haven't ever used it, so I can't comment.