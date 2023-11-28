Brave search engine
Hi, I am on start page and I have chosen Brave search as default. When I type sth to serach and hit enter I go to the Brave search: https://search.brave.com and have to type my question once again. Is it possible to go to search results directly from the start page or even when I type in the address bar my question?
Many thanks.
@jakublesz Sounds like you are just missing the
%squery part in the setup for the search engine.
URL:
https://search.brave.com/search?q=%s
Suggest URL:
https://search.brave.com/api/suggest?q=%s
@nomadic Thank you very much for quick and right solution to my problem! Have a good day:)!
@nomadic BTW what is suggest URL? And what is your recommendation for search engine? Just out of curosity how is brave search?
@jakublesz said in Brave search engine:
BTW what is suggest URL?
The suggest URL is what provides the auto complete options while you type your search. The suggestions in the image below:
Realistically, you can reuse the same suggest URL across multiple general search engines. There isn't much benefit to finding the specific one associated with an engine. It is only for special purpose engines where it can be beneficial. Something like a movie database, for example, might benefit from only suggesting options that are a movie title.
And what is your recommendation for search engine?
If you want better recommendations than what I can give, check out these 2 threads:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90895/what-search-engine-do-you-use
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/46609/guide-vivaldi-search-engines-collection
I currently don't have a favorite. I use DuckDuckGo as my current primary, but I often have to throw a
g!on the search to use Google instead. The
+,
-,
" ",
site:, and
filetype:options on Google are hard to live without. There are probably other search engines that have these, but I haven't bothered to look too hard.
Just out of curosity how is brave search?
I haven't ever used it, so I can't comment.
@nomadic Thank you! Appreciate very much your help and clarification! Have been also using DuckDuckGo but very often had to change to google unfortunately...So lets see how Brave is. Best regards.