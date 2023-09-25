We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
What search engine do you use?
ElToro Ambassador
Hello,
I hope I got the right thread to post this topic:
I wanted to ask: which search engine do you use as your default?
I personally prefer Ecosia. It's a search engine that uses the revenue generated by ads for searches to plant trees all over the world. They are also very transparent about where the money goes. Also they focus more on data privacy than Google or Bing.
The search results are from Bing. I think 90% of the time I'm happy with the search results. Only in specific questions I switch to Google.
Pesala Ambassador
In Order of Frequency
- Ecosia (my default)
- Wikipedia
- YouTube
- Acronyms Finder
- My own websites
- Pali Text Society Dictionary (search Pāḷi or English)
- Free Dictionary
- IrfanView forum
- NHS
- Bing or DuckDuckGo (almost never)
- Google (I removed it, so never, but I often select Google Maps after an Ecosia search).
By default I use Startpage. In addition, I have other general search engines such as Quant or Metager, as well as very specific ones.
Indeed, it is possible in many cases to add the search function of very many sites as a search engine, be it YouTube, ebay or spotify.
Even this forum as well as my own posts are included as a search engine.
In total, I currently have over 40 entries. What I find good is that they can all be called one after the other with the same search term.
If a search engine offers too little, I can switch directly to the next.
By default i use Andisearch and Mojeek, apart i also have Qwant, MetaGer, Startpage, Whoogle,and some specific ones (Wikipedia, Wolphram Alpha, Pixabay and some Forum searches)
Occasionally I use Perplexity. Especially if I want some suggestions for different thing like recipes, suggestions of places to visit etc.
default is Duckduckgo, but because I often do one-time-searches via guestwindow it's Bing, which annoys me to death
@derDay, also in the Guest Window, despite Bing is the default (which i don't like either), you can also switch to one of the other search engines in the default list by clicking in the magnifying glass icon or put one of the alias before the search term, d for DDG.
RiveDroite Ambassador
Lately I've been using Kagi. It's paid, but it gives really good results
@Catweazle
absolutely right, but when I want to search I want it now and 2 keystrokes more are too much
- Youtube
- Word Reference
- Vivaldi Help
- Wikipedia
- Tellows
- Alternative To
- Qwant (good search queries)
Recently I cleaned up them because I found they were too much (probably I should enable the search box).
@derDay, one keystroke: d + search term instead of only the search term in the search field. But yes, it would be better if the default search engine could be determined in the private window, using Bing, Yahoo or Google in a private window seems somewhat contradictory to me, all of these log the searches, with this it is somewhat useless that in the private mode the data is deleted local, if these companies save it on their servers.
I use the private window only for testing reasons, if something does not work, to see if it is due to an extension, I prefer to use the Site Bleacher extension, this also deletes all the data, leaving only these of the white listed pages, that means it does the same as the private window, but with options and your settings.
Streptococcus
I use Brave most of the time, but I also have Mojeek, MetaGer, Ecosia, Swisscows, DuckDuckGo.
The only AI search engine I use is Phind (which works only in Safari).
Google, mostly because I'm already using it for the "Search for image" in the right click menu. Bing waaaaaaay too often says that it can't even find the original image, let alone anything similar. And I'm already using Google News and Calendar, so why not search too.
@Streptococcus said in What search engine do you use?:
Phind (which works only in Safari).
For me it's working fine in Vivaldi
stardepp Translator
@Streptococcus Also works for me in Vivaldi 6.2.3105.51 on Windows 11.
I have been using pretty much only Startpage for a while now and it's been solid.
I've tried a few, but I've only been using DuckDuckGo for over a year now and I'm happy with the results.
@ElToro Wikipedia
ElToro Ambassador
@JakobWho said in What search engine do you use?:
@ElToro Wikipedia
But Wikipedia is not a real search engine. It only searches inside Wikipedia.