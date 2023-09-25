Hello,

I hope I got the right thread to post this topic:

I wanted to ask: which search engine do you use as your default?

I personally prefer Ecosia. It's a search engine that uses the revenue generated by ads for searches to plant trees all over the world. They are also very transparent about where the money goes. Also they focus more on data privacy than Google or Bing.

The search results are from Bing. I think 90% of the time I'm happy with the search results. Only in specific questions I switch to Google.