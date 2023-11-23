Keep Old window as Default for Everything (Panels and Last Session Restore)
SmoothMarx
Context:
I usually have a main Vivaldi window always open (24/7 PC). Sometimes, I will split my session and create a new window with some temporary tabs to view information that I plan to close when done.
I have many panels I use for messaging, namely WhatsApp.
The problems:
When I create a new window, my panels assume the new window is the default one. This means WhatsApp now says I have a session open "in another location" and I now have to click "use here" and reload the panel. Minor inconvenience, but a persistent one.
Sometimes, I need to close Vivaldi (Close All Windows) to get RAM back. When I restart Vivaldi, it restores the New Window with the temporary tabs, rather than my main one with all my important tabs.
Feature Request:
Provide an option in Settings to "Keep First open window as Primary/Default", for panels and for session restore.
Pesala Ambassador
@SmoothMarx It seems to me that you should simply close the temporary window(s) before closing Vivaldi, then it will restart with your default window.
What is your option for Startup With?
After closing excess windows, use Exit from the File menu.
SmoothMarx
I have Startup With Last Session.
But your proposed solution doesn't necessarily work for me. I say temporary, but it doesn't mean important. I am working and using them as a reference for what I'm doing in the main Window. I'm not the only one with the issue (https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27100/do-not-restore-session-with-last-window-closed?_=1700764715502).
Pesala Ambassador
@SmoothMarx That request did not gain much traction. I guess because there is a simple workaround, in your case, switch to the first window before restarting.
Tip: Make a bookmark to
vivaldi://restartto speed up the process.
Anyway, let us see if anyone else needs this.