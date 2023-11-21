BUG with main link bar + bing search
Hello
Since the updates of around 1 or 2 weeks i had an issue with url bar search function.
So i have the search enabled for the URL "bar" and i use bing by default.
however since said update, when i type something eg " vivaldi browser" and press ENTER i am faced with a delay of around 9 seconds till that search is actually done, it just sits there like i didn't press anything.
I can speed up the process by pressing on the "search glass" with my mouse, however if i had pressed enter, it will still reload said search and if i open any link or change tab, it will jump to said search after the aformentioned 9-10 seconds.
- IF i change default engine or use the initial "g vivaldi" for google, search does as usual.
Pesala Ambassador
@Raina0h Try changing your default search Engine. Look at the results of your search for Vivaldi Browser!
Do you really want Microsoft’s promoted results at the top of your results?!
I use Ecosia, but there are other engines that respect your privacy. I see no significant delay, 1 second at the most.
DoctorG Ambassador
DoctorG Ambassador
@Raina0h Try Guest Profile and tell if that works faster.
mib3berlin
@Raina0h
Hi, some user report this with a long history, try to disable History in the address bar settings and/or move in down in the priority list.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin thanks, a bit late tho
reinstalled browser and lost my workspaces(thought it would all synchro back), im going to cry for a bit.