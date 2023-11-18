Vivaldi logs me out on Nobara Steam Deck Edition
hamburgerghini
I installed Nobara to my Steam Deck and logged in without any problems, but when I booted to gaming mode and after that back to KDE, vivaldi logged me out, said that my password is wrong.
I managed to log back in but this is annoying. This has happened before also with my desktop Linux system with different distros after installing another desktop environment or window manager.
DoctorG Ambassador
@hamburgerghini said in Vivaldi logs me out on Nobara Steam Deck Edition:
after installing another desktop environment or window manager.
Different Desktop Environments have different keyring managers (GNOME or KWallet) which are not compatible (not a Vivaldi but OS issue). As cookies and login database are encrypted with only one(!) key created by keyring management on OS you created logins first, you will lose login.
DoctorG Ambassador
@hamburgerghini Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
