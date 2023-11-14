Currently when an email account is disconnected from Vivaldi mail, any Mailing List entries generated by that account will remain in the browser.

There should be a way to clear all mailing lists, and they should clear automatically when an account is removed.

In addition - in my case, there are five mailing lists that can't be deleted at all, even with no mail account added:

There needs to be a way to clear all mail data if mail is no longer being used / no account exists. (Note that I am using the feed reader, but I don't think this is related)