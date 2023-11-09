Ad blocker fake report
-
afshin.pir
Hi All,
There are a lot of sites that detect you are using ad-blocker and show pop up to disable ad-blocker and you cannot proceed to site until you disable it. For example, even youtube recently started detecting ad-blocker and shows a pop up now. This also happens when we use Vivaldi's internal ad-blocker as well.
I wonder if it possible to while keeping ads blocked, report them as enabled to the sites. In this way we can prevent these pop ups from showing.
Some may argue that this approach is not fair for sites that obtain their revenue from ads which is true. But in that case user can really enable ads for those site they assume worthy.
-
barbudo2005
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@afshin-pir That is a race between blocker list developer to get rid of ads and website owners to get rid of blockers.
As Vivaldi does not create such lists, you need to detect in Settings → Privacy → Ad Blocker and Tracker → Sources which list caused the block, copy the list URL, open the URL in browser to get the contact to developer and report back the bad blocking to the ad block list developer.