Improve the "anti-adblock" detection in the built-in adblocker
The built-in adblocker works fine, but its anti-adblock detection needs work. Please make it so that it works like UBlock Origin. Many websites can't detect UBlock Origin. I would love to use Vivaldi without having to resort to extensions to make it work the way I would like it to. Thanks!
If you add lists from ublock, then vivaldi adblocker shows badly pages. Even, built-in traduction bubble doesn't run anymore.
AryanDevasagayaum
@Omnimaxus Its been nearly 2 years and nothing has been done my friend
