Thank you, @mib3berlin, for your response. That clarifies the security issue.

However, I need to addres that most people do not use the Windows password on a highly personal level, such as when only one person has access, especially in workplaces. It is generally used merely to prevent unauthorized individuals from using the computer.

Therefore, other people in the workplace know the password. The computer does not belong to me or them, and I am not inclined to create another user profile just for myself. It may appear suspicious, paranoid, or entitled, and it would not provide me any benefits other than adapting to Vivaldi's behavior (which could easily be bypassed by using another browser). And what if I don't even want to use a Windows password? I should still be able to prevent a browser with all my passwords from being accessible to anyone who uses it. Every other browser does not present this difficulty.

Having said that, I can conclude that this is definitely a serious problem that should be addressed. It is even expected that users assume Vivaldi behaves like all other browsers, where you simply log out of your browser account and your passwords are not displayed. Therefore, it is a grave error if Vivaldi allows the user's passwords to be accessible to everyone, contrary to what the user reasonably assumed based on the behavior of other browsers.