My request is to be able to encrypt all user's data and passwords in Vivaldi.

This encryption would be a second layer to and independent from OS's encryption state.

This also leads to a sub feature request: To be able to use hardware key like Yubikey to open Vivaldi "personal browser account".

At the moment Vivaldi is relying on the OS encryption to encrypt stored passwords.

As been said here:

@DoctorG said in Two Factor Authentication Scheme for Vivaldi.net Account:

Vivaldi encrypts login database with Windows Data Protection's key.

And here:

@mib2berlin said in Few question about security, Vivaldi and hardware key:

The passwords in Vivaldi are encrypted with the Windows user ID, very save, on Windows 11 Pro the whole harddisk is encrypted by default, not sure about Windows 10.

Also the browsing data can be accessed obviously:

@jane-n said in Two Factor Authentication Scheme for Vivaldi.net Account:

anyone with a bit more knowledge about computers can still access your browsing data through the browser's profile files

Here are 2 example cases:

• Case 1:

At my work there are few shared computers.

Some with Win11 and some with Win10 (without login password) which many people are using.

@DoctorG said in Few question about security, Vivaldi and hardware key:

If you have no password for your Windows account, then no encryption of log-in data is used.

I want to use my own browser daily on these computers but that would mean anybody with access to them can access my passwords and data.

In a case like this the encryption of the OS is useless in protecting user's password and data.

If Vivaldi would have it's own encryption, independent from the OS, for all of it's content and require hardware key or password to open the browser and access the data it will make it possible to use it on shared computers.

*At my work there are 2 more coworkers who use Vivaldi customized to them and they would also be happy if they could launch the browser, insert their hardware key / password and their unique customized browser with their own synced stored passwords and data would appear.

*Also the option for a time-out lock.

I think there is potential audience here for Vivaldi.

Companies that have many employees working with shared computers that it's employees use Vivaldi with personal hardware keys as their personal secure browser.

• Case 2:

I travel and work with my laptop and often need to leave it in art performances so people can use it for running various media (Dj performances, art installations, galleries, coffeehouse events, etc...) while I attend to other stuff.

In case this laptop is stolen I don't mind because I have backups but I use Vivaldi on that laptop!.

I don't want to 1. have another laptop with me or 2. sign out from Vivaldi account and delete the saved passwords before leaving the laptop because it is cumbersome and unsafe doing it every time. or 3 have two windows accounts.

( It was suggested to me here to use another windows account: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/638583

I tried having two Windows's users on that laptop but that proved impractical as I was needing to download media that was sent to my google drive during a performance and was stuck because my account was connected in Vivaldi in the secondary windows user. This is incredibly inconvenient and cumbersome in more situations.)

Thank you for considering this feature request.