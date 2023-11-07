Local User CSS for tabs and web panels
thedayismine
This would be really nice and serve, at least, as a solution for people who want to style sites inside a webpanel. It could function just like the custom UI modifications already present in Vivaldi:
Extensions no longer work in web panels for security reasons. Letting the user apply local css to sites would mitigate the security issues.
It could be really basic.
- Style your web page.
- Save that page's
cssfile in a local folder
- Name the
cssfile according to the styled domain (eg, if the css is for wikipedia.org, name it wikipedia.org.css).
- Point Vivaldi to that folder with all your local css.
- voila
Please....
Hello, thanks for your request.
This looks like a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24156/built-in-support-for-userstyles-usercss
Please vote and share your idea in that thread, thanks.
