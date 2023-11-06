expose the password manager in Settings
It would be nice if the passwords be editable in the "Show Saved Passwords" in the Settings menu. Currently, you can only view the passwords.
One way to achieve this would be to link to
vivaldi://password-manager/passwords
from the Settings menu. There may be better ways.
Indeed, even a button to facilitate going to the editing would be nice and enough
Pesala Ambassador
@ryofurue Please vote for the existing request: Make Password Settings Easier to Access.
Or just add a bookmark to
chrome://password-manager/passwordsand name it or whatever.
