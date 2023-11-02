Hi,

Dear experienced vivladi mailers - what have I do differently to avoid this situation?

If I write a mail from vivaldi mail client to a googlegroups mailing list -> everithing is OK

If I answer a list-mail from vivladi client google gives the error message: "nested groups detected"

So I always have to log in to web interface of the groups.google.com to answer the given thread. Again: If I write a single mail in vivaldi client, i can sand it with no problem.

I've googled the topic and the only one thing I could find about "nested groups detected" is this:

https://boulter.com/blog/2012/04/09/fixing-nested-groups-detected-when-sending-mail-to-google-groups/

How can i change something in the vivaldi-client's settings to be able to answer a list-mail, not just writing always a new thread.

Thanks in advance: dezo