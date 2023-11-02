googlegroups mailing list: Nested groups detected
Hi,
Dear experienced vivladi mailers - what have I do differently to avoid this situation?
If I write a mail from vivaldi mail client to a googlegroups mailing list -> everithing is OK
If I answer a list-mail from vivladi client google gives the error message: "nested groups detected"
So I always have to log in to web interface of the groups.google.com to answer the given thread. Again: If I write a single mail in vivaldi client, i can sand it with no problem.
I've googled the topic and the only one thing I could find about "nested groups detected" is this:
https://boulter.com/blog/2012/04/09/fixing-nested-groups-detected-when-sending-mail-to-google-groups/
How can i change something in the vivaldi-client's settings to be able to answer a list-mail, not just writing always a new thread.
Thanks in advance: dezo
edwardp Ambassador
@dezo110r Hi. Welcome to Vivaldi!
It sounds like what you're looking for is an option to Reply To List. It's a feature I would like to see.
Please look in Desktop Feature Requests and check to see if this has not already been requested. If it has not, please request it there. That is where the Vivaldi developers look at when adding new features and the first post for a newly created request gets upvoted by others who would also like it. I would certainly upvote such a request.