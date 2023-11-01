Solved When you open a bookmarked site from the side panel
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
is there a way to Make it switch to that tab and Close the bookmark panel or is that aa command chain or should i have posted in requests
@Pesala SOLVED I had to uncheck the New Tab From Link opens in Background
You can always middle-click a panel icon to open that page as a new tab (in the background) or create a command chain with a custom button to do some panel opening/closing and tab opening magic.
I have requested a feature a while ago to add an "open panel in new tab" as button on expanded panel header toolbar - this has been filed as VB-80236, which has been closed with the resolution "won't do"
@mikeyb2001 If the Bookmark Panel is set to Floating it will automatically hide after opening a bookmark in a new tab from the context menu.
@Pesala hmm weird it just opens a new tab and dooesnt switch or close the paanel maybe something in tab settings?
@Pesala oh you mean right click
@mikeyb2001 If you want to use Left-click, go to Settings, Bookmarks:Open Bookmarks in a New Tab
Open Bookmark Panel Items with Single Click
@Pesala oh those were checked
