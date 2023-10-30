Shift + Click now is for the tabs selection.

But many applications what I use Shift + Click for current tab closing (and Ctrl + W also). I use that a lot in another applications. And this is why I often try to close tab by Shift + Click , but it doesn't work (in any browser).

So, could you add posilility to set Shift + Click key for tabs closing? And in my case, I would like to select tabs by Ctrl + Click one by one.

What do you think about that?