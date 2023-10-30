Close tabs by [ Shift + Click ]
Shift + Clicknow is for the tabs selection.
But many applications what I use
Shift + Clickfor current tab closing (and
Ctrl + Walso). I use that a lot in another applications. And this is why I often try to close tab by
Shift + Click, but it doesn't work (in any browser).
So, could you add posilility to set
Shift + Clickkey for tabs closing? And in my case, I would like to select tabs by
Ctrl + Clickone by one.
What do you think about that?
Pesala Ambassador
@mavlutovr Not a good solution. There are already multiple ways to close a tab, and Shift+Click for selecting a range of tabs is useful.
- Click the x button (small target, requires precision, so not ideal)
- Settings, Tabs, Tab Handling, Double-click to Close Tabs
- Middle-click if you have a scrollwheel mouse
- Define a mouse gesture to do it
@Pesala yes, you are right, this is not a good solution for everybody.
And what if some people get the posibillity to set
Shift + Clickfor tab closing?
-
In this case I can't set the shortcode, settings don't allow to add
Clickas a key, just keyboard.
How much more (than closing tabs by
Shift + Click) Vivaldi can get by adding the posibility to set mouse buttons as shortcodes?
Pesala Ambassador
Well, you did ask, so I expressed my opinion:
What do you think about that?
My own request Allow Modifier Keys for Mouse Gestures was archived due to having only 4 votes after four years.
I have just added my vote to a newer request, which had zero votes. Modifier Keys Support for Mouse Gestures. Modifiers with Left, Right, and Middle-click would also be useful.
In the vertical tabs i use, the best for me is closing these with the middle click, it's the fastest and most confortable way for me. It's a default behavior in most browsers to closing tabs this way, no extra settings needed, like F5 for reload or Shift+ctrl+del for deleting browser data, etc.. that works in any browser.