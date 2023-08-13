Modifier Keys Support for Mouse Gestures
Description:
Enable the use of modifier keys (e.g., Ctrl, Alt, Shift) in conjunction with mouse gestures to provide more varied and powerful command options.
Background:
Mouse gestures are a unique feature that allow users to execute commands using mouse movements. By allowing modifier keys to be used in tandem with these gestures, the number of potential commands increases significantly. This will provide users with the capability to customize their browsing experience to an even greater extent.
Proposed Functionality:
Modifier Key Detection: When performing a mouse gesture, the browser should detect if a modifier key is being held down.
Configuration Interface: Update the gesture configuration interface to allow users to set gestures with modifier keys easily. For example, a dropdown next to each gesture could let the user select a modifier key.
hello,
vivaldi has the zooming IN function as CTRL + mousewheel scrolled UP.
how do i reverse it so that mousewheel scrolling DOWN is zooming in?
fyi, i am a long time firefox user looking to migrate to a different, less bloated browser. anyway, firefox has the option that allows various tweaks in the "about:config" page, including the aforementioned mousewheel zooming direction, which i am habitually addicted to.....old dog, new tricks.
Pesala Ambassador
