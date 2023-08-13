Description:

Enable the use of modifier keys (e.g., Ctrl, Alt, Shift) in conjunction with mouse gestures to provide more varied and powerful command options.

Background:

Mouse gestures are a unique feature that allow users to execute commands using mouse movements. By allowing modifier keys to be used in tandem with these gestures, the number of potential commands increases significantly. This will provide users with the capability to customize their browsing experience to an even greater extent.

Proposed Functionality:

Modifier Key Detection: When performing a mouse gesture, the browser should detect if a modifier key is being held down.

Configuration Interface: Update the gesture configuration interface to allow users to set gestures with modifier keys easily. For example, a dropdown next to each gesture could let the user select a modifier key.