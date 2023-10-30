Hello everyone,

Just like with using dark reader in firefox (android) mobile which has ability to follow the overall system/firefox theme.. if we have the ability to similarly set it up in vivaldi mobile, it will help a lot.

So the idea is that I choose 'Follow System' option in theme settings and also enable 'Dark mode for web pages'. Then whenever dark mode is enabled in system the pages are also in dark mode and disabled when system is not in dark mode. We can add an additional setting for this if we don't want to break current functionality.

I'm trying to switch to Vivaldi in both mobile & desktop with the sync enabled and this is something of a simple fix from development maybe?

Thank you.