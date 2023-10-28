YouTube videos pause after 1 second of playback on the latest update
Ever since the latest update (6.4.3160.34 (Stable channel) (64-bit)), whenever I click on a YouTube video, it plays for half a second to a second and stops, then I have to resume the video for it to continue to play normally.
This was never happening before in this browser or any other until the latest Vivaldi update.
DoctorG Ambassador
DoctorG Ambassador
@DoctorG I only have Vivaldi anti-tracking enable. It shouldn't cause issues like this, though?
Pesala Ambassador
@xuvvy YouTube is blocking access to videos for those using ad-blockers.
@Pesala I have no issue accessing videos. Specifically since the latest Vivaldi update and not before the video that I play pauses after 0.5-1 second, then when I resume it, it plays normally. But every new video opened behaves like that.
That doesn't seem like anything is being blocked, especially when I have Vivaldi blocking disabled, too.
Do you have autoplay blocked? check vivaldi://settings/privacy/
It's youtube doing that, it did few days ago also for me and I'm still on snapshot 6.4.3160.33;
Today it never did it to me but I have already refreshed uBlock Origins "Quick fixes" which gets updated multiple times a day to countermeasure YT aggressive anti-adblock measures.
Okay, so I have Autoplay, Sound and similar allowed.
Nonetheless, the issue seems to have fixed itself for me. I disabled tracker blocking, then it started working normally, I re-enabled tracker blocking in Vivaldi and it's still working normally now.
Weird. Could be just a coincidence, too.