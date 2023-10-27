Bookmarks's folder support single click to expand and collapse
Hi folks, if such functionality can be added, it would be fantastic. Firefox is behaved like this.
Thanks.
I agree. If we draw an analogy with Windows, I immediately turn on 1 click, extensions for all files, hidden files. I.e. I turn off what is called "foolproof", just steals my time. And I don't remember my computer exploding after that. It's a pity that browser programmers can't reach such a high level as a non-programmer.
BhikkhuPesala
@muddjs This feature already exists.
- Click the right-pointing triangle to expand a folder
- Click the down-pointing triangle to collapse a folder
This works in the Bookmarks Panel and in the Add Bookmark dialog. On the Bookmark Bar, the folders open on hover with the mouse pointer.
stardepp Translator
@muddjs How about this solution?
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/71726/vivaldihooks-revival-with-plain-js-work-in-progress/77
Bookmarks button in front of the address field:
@BhikkhuPesala Thanks for the reply. I understand your meaning.
But to further clarify, I meant click on anywhere on the entry's row, in which case attention is needed much less. Perhaps just as @sphera stated.
@stardepp Thanks, definitely an alternative to my original post. But what if I say I wanted the sidebar? lol
Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
This looks like a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/37478/open-bookmark-folders-with-a-single-click-instead-of-a-double-click Please vote & discuss at that thread, thank you.
You can use the forum search first to see if you can find similar requests. If that doesn't work, I've catalogued all the requests here.
