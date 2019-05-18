Open bookmark folders with a single click instead of a double click
Currently, the folders on the bookmark panel is opened with a double click. And then there are these triangles that allows you to open folders with one click. But they are way too small to be useful. You often miss them. And the whole double click area is quite small too.
I think it would be significantly more convenient if on clicking anywhere on the string with a bookmark folder, the folder opens. Like it is in Firefox.
Not necessarily as the default behavior, but the option to open bookmark folders with one click would be very welcome.
@Crayon This request is similar to Remove the Expand/Collapse Folder Triangles
If the triangle icons were removed, and single-click expanded/collapsed the folders, double-click could be used to edit the folder name.
I agree, I don't see the point of forcing us to double click to open folders. The triangles are too small to be easily hit with a single click so I have to be very careful with pointer placement or else I'm constantly mis-clicking.
Single click to open would make navigating bookmarks much more convenient and quicker.
There is an 'open bookmarks panel items with a single click' option, but alas it only applies to bookmarks and not the folders.
@RandPC Bookmark Folders will also open on hover when dragging a new bookmark from the Site Info padlock icon into the Bookmark Panel.
@Pesala said in Open bookmark folders with a single click instead of a double click:
I'm aware of that, and while that is good design 99% of the time when I'm opening a bookmark folder I'm doing it to access bookmarks already contained within it not to add a new one. And to do so I either need to double click or very carefully hit the tiny triangle icon. Either one slows me down.
@RandPC Is there any reason why you don't use the Bookmarks Bar or Bookmarks Menu for accessing existing bookmarks?
Convenience. I can set a nice toggle to open on the side of the screen so it takes up no space space when I don't want it, and when I do it's there immediately with all the management capabilities and flexibility it offers.
I'm also extremely used to using the sidebar through years of using it in Opera 12.x and earlier, and after that Firefox/Waterfox though the All in One Sidebar extension. Alas, such an extension is no longer possible in modern versions of Firefox and Waterfox Classic will inevitably slowly grow outdated so I'm slowly trying to transition to Vivaldi as the last browser left that allows real user customization.
maximwaldow
+1
Yes, please add the lovely single click to open bookmarks folder in the side panel.
It's practically of no use to double click. Why not triple click?
Physically every single click needs energy and on the long run wears down finger joints, sinews, nervs and so on.
+1 for me as well. Single-click to open Bookmark folder would be a great addition. I use the Bookmark Bar and Bookmark Panel the most. The "Open Bookmarks with a Single Click" should also apply to the folders as well.
BhikkhuPesala
CSS Code to Expand Collapse Bookmark Folders with Single-click
/* Expand/Collapse Bookmark Folders with Single-click*/ .panel.panel-bookmarks .vivaldi-tree .tree-row.folder .expand-icon {width: 100%; height: 100%; position: absolute; margin: 0 !important;} .panel.panel-bookmarks .vivaldi-tree .tree-row.folder .expand-icon > svg {display: none;}