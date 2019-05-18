Currently, the folders on the bookmark panel is opened with a double click. And then there are these triangles that allows you to open folders with one click. But they are way too small to be useful. You often miss them. And the whole double click area is quite small too.

I think it would be significantly more convenient if on clicking anywhere on the string with a bookmark folder, the folder opens. Like it is in Firefox.

Not necessarily as the default behavior, but the option to open bookmark folders with one click would be very welcome.