I cannot install vivaldi!
I tried both DEB and RPM. I keep getting an error message about unsupported files. webmail cannot be accessed, just gets
"Oops... something went wrong!
An internal error has occurred. Your request cannot be processed at this time.
For administrators: Please check the application and/or server error logs for more information."
The linux software manager also just gets
"Package dependencies cannot be resolved
This error could be caused by required additional software packages which are missing or not installable. Furthermore there could be a conflict between software packages which are not allowed to be installed at the same time."
@zinamay Welcome to Vivaldi. The Vivaldi Webmail issue has already been reported.
As you are a new user of our services, you will need to build up your reputation level before you will have access to Webmail. Please see this blog post for information.
As for your issue installing Vivaldi, please provide the name of the Linux distribution you are using along with its version.
openSUSE and Fedora use the RPM package. Debian and Ubuntu use the DEB package. Once installed, the software will add the appropriate Vivaldi repository and will update when a new version is available.
RPM and DEB packages are usually installed using a terminal window (or command line) using the sudo command (e.g.sudo rpm -ivh package-name.rpm)
I've been using vivaldi browser and email as my main internet access for many years. Just never tried forum before. I do not know how it has broken. It's been very reliable up to now. Is this a linux malfunction or hack? Or is vivaldi the problem? btw, I tried to install some other browsers to test this. opera works, brave has the same problem as vivaldi.
edwardp Ambassador
Vivaldi Webmail is fixed.
@edwardp said in I cannot install vivaldi!:
please provide the name of the Linux distribution you are using along with its version.
please provide the name of the Linux distribution you are using along with its version:
lsb_release -a
No LSB modules are available.
Distributor ID: LinuxMint
Description: Linux Mint 18.3 Sylvia
Release: 18.3
Codename: sylvia
the package installer error message is "Error: Dependency is not satisfiable: libnss3 (>=2:3.35)"
That error indicates you need libnss3 with that version number or greater. I do not use Linux Mint.
Check the package manager you use (or command line) to see if that library/package is available with Linux Mint.
thanks. this seems to indicate that the latest version is 2:3.28.4 and is already installed.
so how to get version 2:3.35?
I tried:
$ sudo apt-get -y install libnss3
Reading package lists... Done
Building dependency tree
Reading state information... Done
libnss3 is already the newest version (2:3.28.4-0ubuntu0.16.04.14).
0 upgraded, 0 newly installed, 0 to remove and 15 not upgraded.
looks like there are several missing dependencies. I have no idea why they do not auto upgrade. maybe sylvia is out of date. I updated several times.
The following packages have unmet dependencies:
vivaldi-stable: Depends: libgbm1 (>= 17.1.0~rc2) but 18.0.5-0ubuntu0~16.04.1 is to be installed
Depends: libnspr4 (>= 2:4.9-2~) but 2:4.13.1-0ubuntu0.16.04.1 is to be installed
Depends: libnss3 (>= 2:3.35) but 2:3.28.4-0ubuntu0.16.04.14 is to be installed
Depends: libu2f-udev but it is not going to be installed
Depends: libx11-6 (>= 2:1.4.99.1) but 2:1.6.3-1ubuntu2.2 is to be installed
Depends: libxcomposite1 (>= 1:0.4.4-1) but 1:0.4.4-1 is to be installed
Depends: libxdamage1 (>= 1:1.1) but 1:1.1.4-2 is to be installed
Linux Mint 18.3/Sylvia is a very old release, it's from 2017, support ended April 2021.
You should upgrade to the latest release: 21.2 (Victoria), which will install the latest versions of packages available. Then you may be able to successfully install Vivaldi using the DEB package.
DoctorG Ambassador
@zinamay said in I cannot install vivaldi!:
Linux Mint 18.3 Sylvia
Mint 18 reached End of Support some years ago.
See https://www.linuxmint.com/start/sylvia/
Please try to upgrade to Mint 20 Una.
https://www.linuxmint.com/download_all.php
@zinamay this list doesn't look great tbh, do you install newer versions of packages manually? You are on the way of breaking your system.
You can make it work on your system (if you are not in a position to upgrade your OS) but the first 2 lines are " "... also it would not be that secure and overall frankensteiny, which is not good.
-
@npro will remove all my programs and files, then install the latest version. there are tutorials to follow. if that fails, i'll have to create another bootable rufus usb and get rid of the whole drive. hopefully all the third party programs can just be copied and reinstalled, but printer drivers are particularly pesky.