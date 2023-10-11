We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
can not play two videos at the same time
-
Hi there
I can not play two videos at the same time in the same window and each video in a different tab .
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@mohammedsaied Vvialdi 6.2.3105.58 Win 11 - I opened two tabs with different video each and tiled them.
Both play at same time.
Please check your Settings → Tab → Mute Tab Audio → (×) Play All Audio.
Tell which one you have.
And check Troubleshooting issues.
-
-
@DoctorG
it is on play all audio
and it is not working
can you play two videos from youtube in different tabs together
-
@mohammedsaied said in can not play two videos at the same time:
can you play two videos from youtube in different tabs together
Yes.
-
@mohammedsaied Try Guest Profile and tell if that works.
-
mib3berlin
@mohammedsaied
Hi, do you mean tab tiling?
You have to select the two tabs with Shift+LMB (Left Mouse Button), then open the context menu RMB on a tab and choose Tile.
-
@mib3berlin said in can not play two videos at the same time:
you mean
no my friend
when I open 2 youtube videos one of them stops
-
@DoctorG it works normally in guest mode .
-
@mohammedsaied do you have some extensions? disable them all and retry, one of them is interfering
-
@iAN-CooG thanks man my problem is solved.
-
@mohammedsaied Which extension caused the issue?
-
enchancer for youtube but it is my fault . I did not check its settings .