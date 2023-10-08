We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
[Feature request, iOS] Add support for Kagi as default search engine
pickledpoops
I love that Vivaldi is finally available on iOS. However, I use Kagi ( https://kagi.com ) as my primary desktop browser search engine, which Vivaldi doesn't currently support. It'd be great to see support for it added, at some point going forward.
All of my custom search engines seem to have synced nicely from mac to ios - if you have Kagi set up on desktop and have sync turned on, you should have it on mobile too