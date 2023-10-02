Not sure where to post this, but I've been using this browser for the past 2 days and I've fallen in love with it the second I first saw it (for the curious, I found it while looking on YouTube for light-weight open-source browsers)

Everything about this browser makes me fangirl, from the Linux-first privacy-focused devs to the thousand useful features, the pretty UI that looks like it'd fit in really well with GNOME's GTK/Adwaita user interface, and I can go on and on (and i will)

While I haven't been using all of Vivaldi's features much, like the side-bar, I have my tabs set to be laid out vertically on the side and this by FAR makes browsing so much more enjoyable for me. It looks weird, feels weird, and I kinda wish there was an "auto-hide" thing for it when my mouse wasn't over it because it takes up a bunch of space. But, I tend to have a ton of tabs open, and being able to see the title of all those tabs while also being able to categorize and sort trough them using workspaces has likely already saved me like a whole 1-2 hours worth of time scrolling trough tabs having to hover over them to see their titles.

The account sync too. I've always been worried about losing all my tabs and bookmarks with Firefox, always having to save my tabs as bookmarks and save that as a JSON file and then load that back in after reinstalling my OS, because I honestly don't trust Mozilla enough to use account sync. Vivaldi's sync being encrypted, having options for 2FA, and having trustworthy devs is really neat.

The whole backstory of the browser feels like something you'd see in a movie too XD

With the CEO of Opera essentially being kicked out by investors and Opera becoming.. whatever it is now with Opera GX.. Only for the CEO to come back with a blast and make a better browser than them.

And, while I usually don't feel great using projects that are source-readable and not open-source, I could tell from a singular interview the devs feel the same thing I've seen a lot of other reputable devs like the guys at Obsidian feel; that code might get reused for a Vivaldi clone that becomes more popular than Vivaldi itself, and with Vivaldi being relatively unpopular (the literal first time I heard about it I thought it was a niche proprietary browser that secretly sold user data; Like the way Chrome and Edge say they protect your privacy LMAO as well as the boat-load of proprietary mobile browsers) its respectable.

Community seems nice too :3

Like with the whole silly Vivaldia game being a thing and how nice the devs seem. It almost feels like everyone is part of some weird Vivaldian family (I'm coining that word). Especially since this browser is pretty niche, the community tends to share a lot of interests and stuff in common.

Sorry I keep on typing xD

Genuinely only have good things to say about this browser. It also feels more like an Intellij programming IDE than a web browser, and I'm not sure whenever it's a good thing or a bad thing but I'm pretty sure I can make it feel more comfy using themes XD

If any devs or contributors see this, I have finally stopped my whole "All web browsers suck I don't know which one to use, why can't anyone make something modern and not be an offensive Tencent-data-selling corp" internal dialogue because of you, so thank you!

Also, funny thing I noticed. Your browser has more UI and features than 2 browsers combined while still taking a bit less RAM and CPU than Chrome, Brave, or Firefox xD

Also really like this forum, feels like I'll be talking a lot more about random browser stuff even unrelated to Vivaldi here!