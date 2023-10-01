We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
How to apply blur and translucent effect to address bar and bookmarks bar using custom CSS?
-
Hi everyone,
I've been able to successfully apply a blur and translucent effect to the tabs bar in Vivaldi using custom CSS, As mentioned here but I'm wondering if there's a way to do the same for the address bar and bookmarks bar.
Any help or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Thanks,
Adish
-
@Adish
-
@dude99 Sir, it would be great if you consider creating a mod for this as well.
Thanks and Regards !
-
@Adish Sorry I can't made anymore Vivaldi CSS mod for foreseeing future because I don't have access to the latest stable Vivaldi, not until I can afford to upgrade my PC to that can run the latest Vivaldi.
Thus, pls follow @Pathduck suggested link learn to use the inspecting tool to pick the correct elements' selector & apply the transparent & blur effects. You probably will be inspecting for
.mainbarand
.bookmark-bar.defaultplus all of their child elements.
Once you found all the element you want to turn transparent, you just need to apply
background: none !important;(ONLY add
!importantto overwrite default code if it doesn't work without it) to element you wanted to be transparent; then add blur effect with
filter: blur(1px);(higher value = more blurry).
This should get you started, with just the under layer of both mainbar & bookmarkbar turn transparent. But then you also need to eliminate their child elements' background colors too...
.main, .bookmark-bar.default { background: none !important; filter: blur(1px); } <mainbar child element , bookmarkbar child element> {background: none;}
if you are really lazy, then try this super overpower code to include all the child element that is not in hover, focus, or active state:
.main *:not(:hover, :focus-within, .active), .bookmark-bar.default *:not(:hover, :focus-within, .active) { background: none !important; }
background references:
https://www.w3schools.com/cssref/css3_pr_background.php
https://www.w3schools.com/css/css_background_image.asp
https://www.w3schools.com/css/css_background_shorthand.asp
blur references:
https://www.w3schools.com/cssref/css3_pr_filter.php
You probably should also study the Vivaldi default CSS (common.CSS file) to learn other pseudo properties related to tabs and bookmarks, like:
:hover = when mouseover
:focus-within = have focus
.active = tab is active
That's all for now, I hope it's not too much info to deter you from DIY modding... Again, sorry i can't build the CSS mod for you cuz I can't really sure it will work properly without testing it repeatedly with the latest Vivaldi.
To other CSS wizard & modder that read this, pls correct my mistake if you found something written is wrong or missing, for i have no access to the latest changes to Vivaldi common.CSS file. Many thanks in advance.
-
@dude99 Thanks a lot !
Tried it , but it didn't work as intended, instead it blurred the icons and names of bookmarks while it has to make the background transparent and blurred.
I am new to CSS and thus have zero-knowledge about how it works, so what should I do?
-
@Adish Have you read the docs?
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/16684/inspecting-the-vivaldi-ui-with-devtools
You need to set the backdrop-filter of the bookmark-bar class:
backdrop-filter: var(--backgroundBlur);
This will use the theme blur value. Otherwise use a specific value.
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/backdrop-filter
You'll need to set the background of the
buttonelements (bookmarks) to transparent as well, as they have explicit colour set.
-
@Adish Whoops! Sorry, it seems I'm getting pretty rusty with CSS after hiatus for a very long time. LOL
Pls do what @Pathduck suggested, the correct syntax should be
backdrop-filter: blur(), not
filter: blur()because you only want to blur the background, not the entire element.
ref:
https://www.w3schools.com/cssref/css3_pr_backdrop-filter.php
https://css-tricks.com/almanac/properties/b/backdrop-filter/