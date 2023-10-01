@Adish Sorry I can't made anymore Vivaldi CSS mod for foreseeing future because I don't have access to the latest stable Vivaldi, not until I can afford to upgrade my PC to that can run the latest Vivaldi.

Thus, pls follow @Pathduck suggested link learn to use the inspecting tool to pick the correct elements' selector & apply the transparent & blur effects. You probably will be inspecting for .mainbar and .bookmark-bar.default plus all of their child elements.

Once you found all the element you want to turn transparent, you just need to apply background: none !important; (ONLY add !important to overwrite default code if it doesn't work without it) to element you wanted to be transparent; then add blur effect with filter: blur(1px); (higher value = more blurry).



This should get you started, with just the under layer of both mainbar & bookmarkbar turn transparent. But then you also need to eliminate their child elements' background colors too...

.main, .bookmark-bar.default { background: none !important; filter: blur(1px); } <mainbar child element , bookmarkbar child element> {background: none;}

if you are really lazy, then try this super overpower code to include all the child element that is not in hover, focus, or active state:

.main *:not(:hover, :focus-within, .active), .bookmark-bar.default *:not(:hover, :focus-within, .active) { background: none !important; }

background references:

https://www.w3schools.com/cssref/css3_pr_background.php

https://www.w3schools.com/css/css_background_image.asp

https://www.w3schools.com/css/css_background_shorthand.asp

blur references:

https://www.w3schools.com/cssref/css3_pr_filter.php

You probably should also study the Vivaldi default CSS (common.CSS file) to learn other pseudo properties related to tabs and bookmarks, like:

:hover = when mouseover

:focus-within = have focus

.active = tab is active



That's all for now, I hope it's not too much info to deter you from DIY modding... Again, sorry i can't build the CSS mod for you cuz I can't really sure it will work properly without testing it repeatedly with the latest Vivaldi.

To other CSS wizard & modder that read this, pls correct my mistake if you found something written is wrong or missing, for i have no access to the latest changes to Vivaldi common.CSS file. Many thanks in advance.