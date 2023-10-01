We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
How to add smooth-scrolling to web pages through Custom CSS?
-
I'm interested in adding smooth-scrolling to web pages through Custom CSS in Vivaldi. I've tried using the smoothscrolling extension, but it's buggy at times. Thus, Custom CSS will provide a more reliable and consistent smooth-scrolling experience.
I've done searching the internet, but I haven't been able to find any clear instructions on how to do this. I'm wondering if anyone in the Vivaldi community can help me out.
My smoothScroll Settings are as follows:
Any help or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Thanks,
Adish
-
-
@Adish
scroll-behavior: smooth;is the CSS rule.
Use extension Stylus
https://github.com/openstyles/stylus/wiki/Writing-styles
Copy this CSS:
html { scroll-behavior: smooth !important; }
Add
Paste in field
select "All"
-
@DoctorG Tried, Didn't Work
-
@Adish In past I used this and worked fine (just uncheck the bouncy edges which doesn't work everywhere).
Perhaps is the same with smooth scroll extensions and Pulse/Touchpad options.
-
Yeah, thanks but using custom css for that would be better, extensions also affect performance of the system.
@dude99 Sir, you know any thing about this?
-
@Adish is not a browser modification but a website modification so you still have to go trough an extension (stylus, smooth scroll,...) or an userscript (which is treated as an extension) for that.
-
I'set Smooth Scroll in flags*, which works fine for me, but i saw also that the smoothness depends also a lot of the Mouse (settings, Wheelraster and Brand). In several Mousechanges in the past i saw big differences.
vivaldi://flags/#smooth-scrolling
-
Look no further, use the extension "Chromium Wheel Smooth Scroller":
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/chromium-wheel-smooth-scr/khpcanbeojalbkpgpmjpdkjnkfcgfkhb
-
@barbudo2005, it was already posted before by @Hadden89, but yes, it's maybe the best extension in the store.
-
I know, I just wanted to make more explicit the options it has, to accommodate more different mouse situations and user tastes.
-
@barbudo2005, the extension certainly works well, I have also used it in the past, but I have left it because several aspects bother me, to begin with, the author is not identifiable and there is also no indication of the Homepage, which does not create much confidence.
I don't have enough confidence in the Chrome Store, whose security is quite questionable, as it has shown on occasions in the past, to trust an extension that lacks the source. To take with caution
This developer has not identified himself as an operator. Consumers residing in the European Union should note that consumer rights do not apply to contracts they enter into with this developer.
-
barbudo2005
@Catweazle Said:
...the author is not identifiable and there is also no indication of the Homepage,….
Perhaps more important than the author is the extension code. You can find the code on Github, but you also have it on your own PC.
Go to extension page and look the ID:
Go to this folder:
C:\Users\xxxxxx\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Extensions
Look for the folder with the ID and copy in a safe folder.
The main problems that can occur with extensions are that they contain viruses or malware, and that they communicate home:
1.- Virus and malware:
Do a scan with Windows defender and Malwarebytes to the folder of the ID:
The 20 files that make up the extension are clean.
2.- Communicate home:
This are the 20 files:
I checked them one by one in Notepad++ and only found these 3 URLs:
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml https://tweetdeck\\.twitter\\.com "update_url": "https://clients2.google.com/service/update2/crx"
None indicating that it is communicating home.
The same indicates the extension Little Rat:
-
@barbudo2005, as i said, i don't use this extension, I uninstalled it a long time ago. I have enough smoothness with the flags and a very good mouse.
-
I'm not talking about smoothness, I'm talking about fear of extensions, which has the problem that it is more contagious than Covid.
-
@barbudo2005, it's not the fear of extension, it's about the trust in the Cromestore, where you must take the extension with a grain of salt, above when they don't put a link to the homepage.
Not the same this
as this
I don't feel like having to report abuse or malware, because Google itself does not control the extensions well and only eliminates them after user complaints, as has already happened on several occasions.