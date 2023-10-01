@Catweazle Said:

...the author is not identifiable and there is also no indication of the Homepage,….

Perhaps more important than the author is the extension code. You can find the code on Github, but you also have it on your own PC.

Go to extension page and look the ID:

Go to this folder:

C:\Users\xxxxxx\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Extensions

Look for the folder with the ID and copy in a safe folder.

The main problems that can occur with extensions are that they contain viruses or malware, and that they communicate home:

1.- Virus and malware:

Do a scan with Windows defender and Malwarebytes to the folder of the ID:

The 20 files that make up the extension are clean.

2.- Communicate home:

This are the 20 files:

I checked them one by one in Notepad++ and only found these 3 URLs:

http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml https://tweetdeck\\.twitter\\.com "update_url": "https://clients2.google.com/service/update2/crx"

None indicating that it is communicating home.

The same indicates the extension Little Rat: