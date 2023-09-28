We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Preserve Tab Counts when dragging tabs
RadekPilich
Counts of tabs in tab stack disappear when drag & dropping a tab.
This is problematic, because the number of tabs in a given tab stack is important navigational information and when they disappear, it's difficult to navigate to the originally intended place.
Therefore tab counts should remain displayed when drag & dropping a tab.
Pesala Ambassador
@RadekPilich This sounds more like a bug than a feature request. I was unable to reproduce it.
Where are you dragging tabs (Window Panel or Tab Bar), and to where (into another window or out of the tab stack)?
RadekPilich
Static:
Dragging: