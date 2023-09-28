Currently it's great that there are workspaces at the top of the hierarchy with stacks and GROUPED "Pinned Tabs" branches below.

Unfortunately, un-stacked tabs clutter this otherwise neatly orderly space.

I would like to have a setting toggle to group the un-stacked tabs similarly to how pinned tabs are grouped in the Windows side panel.

My main use-case for this is to use the Windows panel as a drag & drop target for organizing tabs - either drag & dropping from the vertical tab bar on the other side of the windows or from having one of those new grouped unstacked tabs expanded and drag & dropping the tabs from there into workspaces and tab stack around.

For that reason, I need to fit ideally all of the workspaces and stacks on the height of the screen. Having the un-stacked tabs displayed there among the stacks and pinned tab groups make this impossible.