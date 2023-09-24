i put my gmail account into vivaldi. That worked ok BUT. There's always a butt right?

I see unread, received, etc. etc. Garbage i don't care about. I want an INBOX. I don't want to see subfolders, etc. all rolled into one. I don't care squat about unread, drafts, etc. etc. I see email all the way back to 2019. I don't care.. All I want is an INBOX the same as I had in gmail.

Does anyone know how to set one up? If I can't get one done so I can use vivaldi without the garbage hassles I'll just delete the entire thing.

Anyone have any how-to's for me?

signed: annoyed