We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
how to add INBOX to my email?
-
i put my gmail account into vivaldi. That worked ok BUT. There's always a butt right?
I see unread, received, etc. etc. Garbage i don't care about. I want an INBOX. I don't want to see subfolders, etc. all rolled into one. I don't care squat about unread, drafts, etc. etc. I see email all the way back to 2019. I don't care.. All I want is an INBOX the same as I had in gmail.
Does anyone know how to set one up? If I can't get one done so I can use vivaldi without the garbage hassles I'll just delete the entire thing.
Anyone have any how-to's for me?
signed: annoyed
-
Pesala Ambassador
@fubduck There is an Inbox for the Gmail account.
Vivaldi's mail client supports multiple accounts. If you have more than one account, then you can see the mails in the Inobx for them all in Received and new messages in Unread.
-
mib2berlin
@fubduck
Hi, if you want a mail client looks exactly like Gmail it is maybe better you use the web client of Gmail.
Why some user think a different software should work/look exactly like the software the user already use?
Anyway, simply disable what you don't need:
-
@fubduck
First setting will prefetch mails. So they'll already loaded when need;
Second setting is self explained.
If Archived folder is missing and you use it check this:
Uncheck All Messages (which is the global inbox) and only keep All Accounts: