Filter By Account
-
In order to properly use the database aspect of M3, one must be able to filter by email account.
The whole point of Opera-M2 was it got away from IMAP folder management: Everything is a view on a large searchable table of messages. Some views are built-in, others are user-definable. Without this aspect, M2 would have been pointless; just another email client.
In M2 (▼below▼), you can see I've dropped down the account filter and am about to select a different account to work on. Yes in M3, this is sort-of available, but only in the IMAP folder / Server View area.
And sometimes, we just need to be not distracted by other accounts, so being able to filter them away helps focus and productivity.
-
Apologies for digging out this old feature request, in particular when there is also almost the same request in another thread with associated discussion where @NaXsa asked (in Add "Inbox" to "All Messages"):
Add Inbox filter/button under the All Messages group.
(That other thread is a little diluted with discussion so I chose to use this thread here to keep it to the point)
I have played a bit with the Thunderbird Beta 115.0b1 and also installed Mailspring to ponder about the similarities and differences. Below is a screenshot of Vivaldi Mail (left), Thunderbird (Middle) and Mailspring (right).
Marked green in all clients is the Unread views.
- Vivaldi shows all unread emails from all accounts and all Folders - the OP @phyddeaux asks to separate this by accounts.
- Thunderbird Shows all folders containting unread emails in an "Unread folders" category. As soon as an email becomes unread in some folder, that folder will appear here. I have not found out how to aggregate all unread emails from all folders into one single view though. Thunderbird seems to love those folders.
- Mailspring Does it similar to Thunderbird with two differences: I can click on "Unread" and thus see the unread emails from all accounts aggregated and down in the hierarchy I can go into the individual inboxes. BUT it doesn't show the unread email from the custom folder "FolderTwo" up there at all. So it really doesn't show all unread emails (or I haven't found out how)
Marked pink are the Unified Folders of the three clients.
- Vivaldi again doesn't give an option to distinguish between accounts here. You can limit the received views to only Inbox folders like the other clients by untoggling the show toggle buttons for mailing lists, custom folders etc. so that's why I think it's really the same thing
- Thunderbird strictly show only the Inbox folders with , any custom folders are later shown individually by account (=not unified at all).
- Mailspring also strictly shows only the inbox folders
Marked blueish is the all accounts section, which is pretty similar in all clients except that Mailspring only shows the custom folders down there.
If other clients work primarily by distinguishing between accounts this way (even if they have their own limitations), I think it would be good to also give Vivaldi the ability to separate between accounts or even folders in the Unread / Received / .... unified views. In Vivaldi, an account selector dropdown menu kind of how Opera M2 did it (see @phyddeaux's screenshot above) could be placed above the list view right next to the toggle buttons. I personally didn't like how M2 did this too much, it was easy to overlook that you had hidden all butone account leading to "where are all my email" cries on the support forum.
On the other hand, creating a folder hierarchy under Unread, Received, ... like Thunderbird and Mailspring do it would add more clutter to the already busy Mail panel.
Since this is Vivaldi, let me phrase the request as follows: add an option in settings to show the account folders under Unread/Received/... like Mailbird, AND also add an account selector dropdown menu as an item one can place when editing toolbars.
-
Definitely need this.
If it's already possible somehow please tell me how.
Real world application:
- I have a private and a business email account.
- I make use of unread/read email flagging in both of these.
Now Vivaldi allows me to view emails filtered by account within the "All Accounts" section, however down there, it only lists "Inbox" and no longer separates views between received and unread. The only way I see to view only unread emails is under "All Messages", where all emails of both accounts are mangled together.
To answer my own question to some extent, perhaps I should make use of a separate profile for the business email account. I am considering this, however being able to do this in just one Vivaldi instance would be appreciated.
-
yojimbo274064400
If following are acceptable compromises:
- viewing account's unread messages under Filters
- exclusion of messages blind carbon copy (bcc) to email accounts
then consider trying the following:
-
select All Message > Unread
-
in Mail search field enter following:
to:<email-address> OR cc:<email-address>
where
<email-address>is replaced with the email address for which unread message are to filtered
-
select ⋯ and then Save as Filter, as highlighted in following image:
-
repeat above steps for any additional accounts
-
confirm expected results under Filters for created filter