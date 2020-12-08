Apologies for digging out this old feature request, in particular when there is also almost the same request in another thread with associated discussion where @NaXsa asked (in Add "Inbox" to "All Messages"):

Add Inbox filter/button under the All Messages group.

(That other thread is a little diluted with discussion so I chose to use this thread here to keep it to the point)

I have played a bit with the Thunderbird Beta 115.0b1 and also installed Mailspring to ponder about the similarities and differences. Below is a screenshot of Vivaldi Mail (left), Thunderbird (Middle) and Mailspring (right).

Marked green in all clients is the Unread views.

Vivaldi shows all unread emails from all accounts and all Folders - the OP @phyddeaux asks to separate this by accounts.

shows all unread emails from all accounts and all Folders - the OP @phyddeaux asks to separate this by accounts. Thunderbird Shows all folders containting unread emails in an "Unread folders" category. As soon as an email becomes unread in some folder, that folder will appear here. I have not found out how to aggregate all unread emails from all folders into one single view though. Thunderbird seems to love those folders.

Shows all folders containting unread emails in an "Unread folders" category. As soon as an email becomes unread in some folder, that folder will appear here. I have not found out how to aggregate all unread emails from all folders into one single view though. Thunderbird seems to love those folders. Mailspring Does it similar to Thunderbird with two differences: I can click on "Unread" and thus see the unread emails from all accounts aggregated and down in the hierarchy I can go into the individual inboxes. BUT it doesn't show the unread email from the custom folder "FolderTwo" up there at all. So it really doesn't show all unread emails (or I haven't found out how)

Marked pink are the Unified Folders of the three clients.

Vivaldi again doesn't give an option to distinguish between accounts here. You can limit the received views to only Inbox folders like the other clients by untoggling the show toggle buttons for mailing lists, custom folders etc. so that's why I think it's really the same thing

again doesn't give an option to distinguish between accounts here. You can limit the received views to only Inbox folders like the other clients by untoggling the show toggle buttons for mailing lists, custom folders etc. so that's why I think it's really the same thing Thunderbird strictly show only the Inbox folders with , any custom folders are later shown individually by account (=not unified at all).

strictly show only the Inbox folders with , any custom folders are later shown individually by account (=not unified at all). Mailspring also strictly shows only the inbox folders

Marked blueish is the all accounts section, which is pretty similar in all clients except that Mailspring only shows the custom folders down there.

If other clients work primarily by distinguishing between accounts this way (even if they have their own limitations), I think it would be good to also give Vivaldi the ability to separate between accounts or even folders in the Unread / Received / .... unified views. In Vivaldi, an account selector dropdown menu kind of how Opera M2 did it (see @phyddeaux's screenshot above) could be placed above the list view right next to the toggle buttons. I personally didn't like how M2 did this too much, it was easy to overlook that you had hidden all butone account leading to "where are all my email" cries on the support forum.

On the other hand, creating a folder hierarchy under Unread, Received, ... like Thunderbird and Mailspring do it would add more clutter to the already busy Mail panel.

Since this is Vivaldi, let me phrase the request as follows: add an option in settings to show the account folders under Unread/Received/... like Mailbird, AND also add an account selector dropdown menu as an item one can place when editing toolbars.