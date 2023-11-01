We have an older feature request about reordering mail panel items, which was actually about the ability to filter within the unified inbox per account, and was marked done when the feature to reorder the categories in the mail panel was introduced. This post is to carve out the "reordering items" part per request from @jane-n in that thread. I also link to related feature requests I found along the way.

Request: Ability to reorder and hide items within the mail panel categories

@Topha wrote "Would it be possible to make rearranging the and hiding the different items in the mail panel possible? And ideally add a favorites folder where users can drag and drop their different mail folders."

@jumpsq wrote " I agree that the items should be rearrangable or even hideable (e.g. filters if someone should not use them)."

@pauloaguia wrote "changing the order of the folders would be interesting." and liked the favorites idea as a possible way for implementation

@code3 wrote "I would like to be able to hold shift and reorder flags, labels, accounts, and folders just like I can reorder buttons in the address bar. Specifically, I want a few important folders on top of everything else."

@linusm95 wrote "reordering ability and favorites like in outlook"

To summarize:

within a category, allow rearranging the different views / folders

add a new category "favorites" that allows adding any view/filter/folder from any other category for quick access

Related requests / links

(@mods I would like to collapse this section but always forget how that is done...)

(if you are interested in those, please vote and comment there, not here)