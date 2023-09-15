We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Error with Widevine
Today I found Spotify not working. After searching around about a bit I went to look at Widevine in vivaldi://components and found it has an update error and clicking the "Check for update button" does nothing. Any help to solve the problem would be appreicated
DoctorG Ambassador
@Broghorn Which Vivaldi version is this? Which Windows Version? Check Menu Help → About.
With Vivaldi 6.2.3105.48 Win 11 22H2 my Widevine version is 4.10.2662.3.
After a update or a install the external Widevine lib is fetched from Chrome data repository.
Such fetching can be blocked in your country or by security software, proxy, VPN on your OS.
Please check Troubleshooting issues.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Broghorn Try this:
Open in Explorer your Vivaldi profile folder
Move the folder WidevineCdm to Windows desktop
Start Vivaldi
Open vivaldi://components
In section for Widevine hit update button
After a few seconds or up to 2 minutes Windevine is fetched and updated
Restart Vivaldi
@DoctorG
I tried your solution and it did nothing, actually it didnt even add a new Widewine to the User Data Files.
Still have that error on Widevine
Also Vivaldi Version 6.2.3105.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit) Window 10
@Broghorn Something on your system is blocking downloads from the Chromium components repository. Usually these are on Google servers (
1e100.net).
If you have some kind of software on your system blocking these connections it would explain what you're seeing. Probably the check for updates work for some reason but the actual download of components fail.
Or, some security software on your system is specifically blocking downloads for Vivaldi and not other browsers.
Try in other Chromium-based browsers (Chrome/Opera).
The urls would be
chrome://components
opera://components
Edge/Brave most likely uses different urls so no point testing there.
Chrome looks to be working correctly, and the only security software I have would be Windows defender and Forticlient. I cant find anything that would be blocking Vivaldi from installing it's components
DoctorG Ambassador
@Broghorn I guess it is your Forticlient VPN.
Closing Forticlient does nothing. Although just noticing that there are some other components that are in that update error with a version of 0.0.0.0 and others that are perfectly fine.
@Broghorn Have you tried doing a new profile and test spotify from there? Maybe some corruption on main profile. Are you on Windows N?
New profile also doesnt work and on WIndows 10
-
@Broghorn Tried with a standalone install?
Have you DNS/adblocker (eg: Adguard)/firewall/other VPNs at system level which could lock the necessary update domains?
The standalone install working fine, and I dont have any other software that has that kind of access
@Broghorn Then is something which has damaged the other install (changed authorization perhaps? hard to say). You can migrate onto this migrating the data you need here as they are easier to mantain (less prone to inherit issues, if any).
-
Migrating?
@Broghorn syncing from the other installation to the standalone which works importing bookmark, password or other datas you may need. A lot of thing can be tried but usually trying to restore a not fully working installation is a dead end.
-
Ill be honest and say I have no idea what I need to do to
mib2berlin
@Broghorn
Hi, start Vivaldi sync, backup your encryption password or/an use one you can remember.
Sync and test the standalone install, if all work so far you can do:
Move the folder Vivaldi in \App Data\ to a save place.
At next start Vivaldi create a complete new User Data system with a clean profile.
Start sync and you are up and running.
You can copy some files are not synced manually, for example the History file, the Sessions folder and some more.
Don´t change anything during the test, if all is workin you can get detailed information how and which files you can use from the old User Data folder.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/sync/
EDIT: The App Data folder is hidden, you may have to enable hidden files.
Alrighty everything appears to working correctly
@DoctorG Thx, this did it!