@Broghorn Something on your system is blocking downloads from the Chromium components repository. Usually these are on Google servers ( 1e100.net ).

If you have some kind of software on your system blocking these connections it would explain what you're seeing. Probably the check for updates work for some reason but the actual download of components fail.

Or, some security software on your system is specifically blocking downloads for Vivaldi and not other browsers.

Try in other Chromium-based browsers (Chrome/Opera).

The urls would be

chrome://components

opera://components

Edge/Brave most likely uses different urls so no point testing there.