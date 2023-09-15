Hello, I am interested in making the switch from Opera to Vivaldi. However there's one feature that seems to be missing and is key to my workflow, and that's easy files. For those of you who don't know, it's a feature that allows you to quickly upload files to websites without having to browse for them by showing a pop up with recent files as well as what's in your clipboard.

Here's the feature page for more information: https://www.opera.com/features/easy-files

I've searched for any extensions that could mimic this functionality, but all I could find was something called clipboard2File that's only available for Firefox.