Opera Easy Files-like Functionality
Hello, I am interested in making the switch from Opera to Vivaldi. However there's one feature that seems to be missing and is key to my workflow, and that's easy files. For those of you who don't know, it's a feature that allows you to quickly upload files to websites without having to browse for them by showing a pop up with recent files as well as what's in your clipboard.
Here's the feature page for more information: https://www.opera.com/features/easy-files
I've searched for any extensions that could mimic this functionality, but all I could find was something called clipboard2File that's only available for Firefox.
Agreed! As someone who made the switch from Opera to Vivaldi, this is definitely the feature I miss the most. The upload from clipboard feature in particular saved me the hassle of having to download additional files that I'd need to delete later.
Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
This looks like a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/72623/upload-clipboard-content-recent-download-as-file-like-opera Please vote & discuss at that thread, thank you.
You can use the forum search first to see if you can find similar requests. If that doesn't work, I've catalogued all the requests here.
