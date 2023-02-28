So Opera GX, my previous Browser has that feature, that instead of a file choosing dialog a different dialog will open were you can select recently downloaded files or the content of the clipboard to upload instead of a file from the hard drive (you can still open the normal dialog via a button).

I used this feature a ton (like every second time I uploaded something), now in Vivaldi if I want to upload an image which is in my clipboard I have to open paint, save the image, open vivaldi, navigate to the image and upload it.

If I'm missing anything with the feature request, I'm happy to add it.

(mod edit: merged multiple feature request threads)