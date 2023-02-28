We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Upload Clipboard Content / Recent Download As File (like opera)
Computerdores
So Opera GX, my previous Browser has that feature, that instead of a file choosing dialog a different dialog will open were you can select recently downloaded files or the content of the clipboard to upload instead of a file from the hard drive (you can still open the normal dialog via a button).
I used this feature a ton (like every second time I uploaded something), now in Vivaldi if I want to upload an image which is in my clipboard I have to open paint, save the image, open vivaldi, navigate to the image and upload it.
If I'm missing anything with the feature request, I'm happy to add it.
mishaelstark
Hello, everyone!
Would it be possible to add a function similar to Opera's "Easy Files", like below:
As you can see, it's possible to choose from the most recent downloaded files as well as the last copied image. Vivaldi is my favourite browser and I decided to use it permanently at work, so that's a feature I'd love to see implemented because I used it everyday with Opera.
Thank you!
To clarify: Opera, Opera GX and Slimjet has it.
TophatTopology
This is such a really useful feature that I really liked from Opera.
Just like the OP said, every time we are prompted to upload a file there should be another prompt to either upload clipboard file or open a file explorer.
This makes the workflow better and faster because saving a file manually takes time especially when you have to organize the files too
I had just moved on from Opera to Vivaldi .
And this feature still brings me back to OPERA sometimes , but will really love it on Vivaldi .
Just adding an agreement here that it's a really epic feature. The type that you easily get hooked on immediately. Once you copy ANYTHING(from screenshots or files), you're able to upload it the link you want. So you don't have to :
- Browse through the file system
- Have to save temporary screenshots to system
I also think the functionality can be modified a whole lot more beyond what Opera offers, such as a browsing section for those who need, multi-select, file type filter et. al.
Goodness overload!
Especially the possibility to upload images via clipboard. For example, uploading a screenshot via print button without having to save it first. I miss this feature very much... Please implement this.
JeissonRene
@TeddyW How I can do This??????
@JeissonRene The screenshot s from Opera Browser. I was using the Gaming version, but I think the same features are available on the mainstream version as well.
JeissonRene
@TeddyW I would very much like this function to exist in some way in Vivaldi, I migrated from Opera GX pro Vivaldi for many reasons, I'll not change again, but I miss this feature of GX. I searched everywhere and couldn't find ways to have it at Vivaldi.
@JeissonRene We have no option but to wait for the dev team to consider it as a priority feature. For now, you would have to stick to the old way of uploading files to sites...
FindMeHere
Is there a Chrome plugin known that could do the same as in Opera?
As in Opera you also can highlight text and do a direct copy or Google search for it.
In Vivaldi I had to install a plugin for that, which really works Ok.
So far could not find a plugin for this topic.
Same Feature Request here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/69340/enable-uploading-function-similar-to-opera-s-easy-files
I can only agree. This is the only feature I still open Opera for from time to time. Please implement it!
Same Feature Request here, which has more votes:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/72623/feature-to-upload-clipboard-content-as-file
NoodleSushi
Any recent news? I'd love to have this feature as well. I'm a previous user of Google, Brave, OperaGX, and Firefox who's decided to stick to Vivaldi, and this feature is one that I've missed from my overall experience.
FacuGOLAZO
This had to be the feature i most used in opera, i really really need it.
FacuGOLAZO
Hi guys, i found an extension for this while we wait to be added in native form.
https://github.com/daijro/Clipboard2File-Chrome
if the srx doesn't work, just download the app folder. go to extension, activate dev mode and click on add uncompresed extension and select the app folder.
after installing the extension install the companion in admin mode and it will work.
edit: nvm. doesn't work consinstenly