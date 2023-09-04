Can you make notifications disappear after a while? Youtube notifs don't.
You have to click close and doesn't disappear which is super annoying and not like other browsers. Other notifications from other software goes away in 5 seconds like normal which I double checked my settings and registry editor for and yh it's 5 seconds .
Why is Vivaldi different?
mib2berlin
@BoaImpala
Hi, I would like to test this but I cant find a video start in 30 minutes or so.
How do you install Vivaldi, default is a user install.
Some install Vivaldi for all users, for example.
I have the similar case : notifications last longer and prevent Vivaldi closing even after closing last Vivaldi window. For example, if you mass download 30 pictures, you've got all notifications that will last more than 5 seconds.
It was not the case with previous versions.
I found this problem is not solved yet.
Original topic is: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/89144/notification-of-youtube-doesn-t-disappear-with-time
And same topic by another person(in 2019): https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/37281/youtube-notifications-not-going-away-by-themselves
Is Bug report needed?