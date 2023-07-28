Notification of YouTube doesn't disappear with time.
-
Pop-ups of other sites disappear with several seconds but only pop-ups of YouTube doesn't disappear.
Please make options to set times notifications disappear.
Similar requests:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/28627/notification-popups-time-limit-and-enable-disable/
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/31283/change-download-notification-timeout/
-
riya64569789 Banned
This post is deleted!
-
@riya64569789 Sorry for late reply. What does "updated version of youtube" mean? Updating Vivaldi doesn't work, is it impossible to update YouTube, isn't it?
-
riya64569789 Banned
This post is deleted!
-
This post is deleted!
-
DId anyone find a fix for this?
-
mib2berlin
@BoaImpala
Hi, it depends, the OP post this as feature request but it could be a bug also.
Please open a new thread in your OS section, notifications are work completely different on Linux for example.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Sorry I'm not familiar with English but "OP" means who creates a thread, in this case, me? Should I( not @BoaImpala ) open a new thread?
-
mib2berlin
@lamrongol
Hi, @BoaImpala create a new thread already, maybe you can add some information there.
I would like to test this but I cant find a video start in 30 minutes or so.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90268/can-you-make-notifications-disappear-after-a-while-youtube-notifs-don-t
-
@mib2berlin Thank you. I don't have information to add. By the way, I push like button.
-
This post is deleted!
-
