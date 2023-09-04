"Back to pinned URL" feature on pinned tabs
A "back to pinned URL" context menu action/shortcut (or for example option+click on the tab icon) could take us back to the originally pinned URL on a given tab after we left it (intentionally or not) due to clicking on a link, using the address bar or whatever.
(background: Just moved from Chrome and Arc to Vivaldi again. Arc has some great, albeit disruptive ideas, but they did implement a great solution to the many "lost my pinned site" complaints on this forum. It would bring pinned URLs closer to bookmarks, and combined with Workspaces could turn into a very handy a per-workspace speed dial and help clean up what would otherwise be endless new tabs.)
+1
personally I think this is the absolute best feature introduced by Arc.
Pesala Ambassador
@Pesala thanks for the suggestion, but this doesn't work for me.
Holding the Back button shows a set number of visited URLs. Once the list gets too long, the oldest URLs get deleted... including the pinned URL.
I really the way Arc implemented this feature because it kinda gives me bookmarks & pinned tabs per workspace without needing a separate UI area. I don't need to open a menu, or a bookmarks bar that takes up screen space. And if I want to return to the pinned URL I just close the pinned tab with a single click or shortcut. Of course this is really subjective, but personally I feel like it the single feature that keeps me returning to Arc whenever I use my Mac. Still not enough to make me completely switch over from Vivaldi though...
Pesala Ambassador
@finnolin If you are waiting that long to correct a mistake, then vote for Locking Pinned Tabs.
Use bookmarks to reopen the original URL in the pinned tab.
@Pesala I am not sure what mistake you are referring to. Mind to elaborate?
I have already voted for the feature request you suggested. As well as several other requests that mention a comparable functionality (like bookmarks per workspace).
I commented on this one, because of all the browsers I tried, I think that Arc has the best implementation of pinned tabs. Again, this is of course completely subjective.
Bookmarks are useful in their own way, but do not have the same functionality as mentioned in this feature request.
Pesala Ambassador
@finnolin If I intentionally wish to open a link from a pinned tab, I will open it in a new tab (Shift+Click, Ctrl+Click, or Mouse Gesture).
If I do it accidentally, I go back with GestureLeft to the original URL, then reopen the link in a new tab.
@Pesala sounds like you are trying to do the work that the browser should do.
The goal here would be to have pinned tabs that stay pinned to their original website and avoid losing them by closing them as normal tabs (see Arc)
Pesala Ambassador
@guidod said in "Back to pinned URL" feature on pinned tabs:
sounds like you are trying to do the work that the browser should do
No. I just use the browser as it is, rather than wishing it was something it is not, Arc, Firefox, Chrome, or Brave.
Most feature requests will never see the light of day. Many will come eventually; a few will come sooner rather than later.
@Pesala said in "Back to pinned URL" feature on pinned tabs:
No. I just use the browser as it is, rather than wishing it was something it is not, Arc, Firefox, Chrome, or Brave.
And that is completely fine. I love Vivaldi and I don't see myself switching to another browser anytime soon. If I would wish Vivaldi to be a different browser, then I would just use a different browser. I still think it is fine to recognize strong features in other products...