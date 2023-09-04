A "back to pinned URL" context menu action/shortcut (or for example option+click on the tab icon) could take us back to the originally pinned URL on a given tab after we left it (intentionally or not) due to clicking on a link, using the address bar or whatever.

(background: Just moved from Chrome and Arc to Vivaldi again. Arc has some great, albeit disruptive ideas, but they did implement a great solution to the many "lost my pinned site" complaints on this forum. It would bring pinned URLs closer to bookmarks, and combined with Workspaces could turn into a very handy a per-workspace speed dial and help clean up what would otherwise be endless new tabs.)