Massive code refactoring brings speed to Vivaldi.
jon Vivaldi Team
Vivaldi on desktop enables the “Browser windows in Portal”: an underlying change to how Vivaldi handles multiple windows that results in faster opening of windows and reduces memory usage. Get Vivaldi 6.2 now.
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
Upgrading now
Updated.
I've already experienced the speed increase in Vivaldi snapshot (beta). And I can say that Vivaldi is probably the most fast browser in my pc, yes, even faster than edge. Great work devs. The only thing I wish it'd do better is, faster update of underlying chromium, eg, Vivaldi stable stayed in v114 while other similar browsers were in v116.
stardepp Translator
Since the update to Vivaldi 6.2, javascript modifications no longer work. Can anyone else confirm this?
@stardepp Of course, it’s in the description to the update. We use portals now, you need to adjust how you load the mods. You need to load your changes through
window.htmlnow.
solidsnake Ambassador
@daysofnil: It is just in the article above:
[Chromium] Upgraded to 116.0.5845.168
Feed discovery for YouTube channel still not working for me.
Not that I'm using it since I do have a YouTube account, just a heads up.
Congratulation for the 6.2 version. I really detected the acceleration of opening new tab. It is great progression in Vivaldi! Thank you!
rnalsation
"Follow YouTubers without a Google Account with our Feed Reader" This feature is STILL bugged and the button does not appear on a YouTube channel without a workaround.
DoctorG Ambassador
@rnalsation I know the devs are working on more fixes, watch for some next Stable or Snapshot versions.
Congrats on the release!
DoctorG Ambassador
Upgraded now.
Now you're thinking with portals!
@AltCode, I thought the same
Thanks for your work and dedication
Missed my chance to post a nice matching theme for the occasion.
Although, if you step through a portal to an alternate version of Vivaldi's theme store, then I actually did manage to get a theme out in time
I have the feeling that not only opening window but the whole interface works faster. Great job!
I only noticed one small shortcoming: In the page title on the tab, the lower parts of some letters are cut off. Look at the lowercase "g":
Pesala Ambassador
@ourostra This is a known issue. Often reported.