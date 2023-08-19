I'm having the same problem as the OP, but in my case, deleting my browser data as suggested by @mib2berlin did not work for me. A data point that might be of interest: I visited the site the OP had issues with for the first time ever. Front page loaded just fine. Clicked a link, then it crashed. It does seem to be that the it's not the first visit to an affected site won't be a problem, but subsequent visits will be.

Currently running on Vivaldi version 6.2.3105.4 on Win11 (but this has been going on for a few updates now). Nothing to do with my specific setup since this is also affecting my work PC, but it probably is something to do with my profile because I am logged in on both location, while Guest and Private windows don't have this issue.