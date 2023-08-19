Browser keeps crashing whenever I open a page on the Creative Fabrica website
As the title says, whenever I open any link on the Creative Fabrica website (https://www.creativefabrica.com/) the browser crashes. I did a search on the forums but couldn't find any other posts about it.
@Chaynne
Hi, I can open any link on this page:
for example.
Please test this in a private window and/or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thanks for the quick reply, I tried it in a guest window and it works. Should I clear my cache and try again?
@Chaynne
You can try this but Vivaldi should not crash with cache or cookie issues.
Does only the tab crash (Dead Bird) or the whole browser?
Do you use PWA´s (Progressive Web Apps)?
I would start with disabling all extensions and restart Vivaldi, they can really cause strange issues in Vivaldi specially after an update.
@mib2berlin I tried disabling the browser extensions, and restarting but it crashed anyway. The whole browser crashes, and if I don't shut the Creative Fabrica tab quick enough when I reopen it, it will crash again, and keep crashing upon opening until I close the tab.
I'm not sure what PWAs are, can you give me a quick example? Thanks
@Chaynne A PWA is a feature where you can save a web page as a windows app (has not the Vivaldi UI) and then start it separately.
@DoctorG thanks for the explanation, I don't have any those , just regular web pages.
@Chaynne said in Browser keeps crashing whenever I open a page on the Creative Fabrica website:
I'm not sure what PWAs are, can you give me a quick example?
Then you don´t use them.
For example, you can "Install" a Youtube tab as application from the tab context menu. If you start it you don´t have any browser functionality, only Youtube.
I don´t use it but it is interesting.
About the crash, I fear your profile is broken.
Try to clear all except passwords and site settings from the Delete Browsing Data:
You can leave history, I don´t think this is involved.
If this does not change the issue we can talk about a new profile.
It worked! I checked those settings, retried and now the CF window stays open.
Thanks for your help @mib2berlin and @DoctorG
@mib2berlin said in Browser keeps crashing whenever I open a page on the Creative Fabrica website:
cache or cookie issues should not crash Vivaldi?
As you know, i test very often with Stables, Snapshots and Nightlies, but i never had such crash.
-
I'm having the same problem as the OP, but in my case, deleting my browser data as suggested by @mib2berlin did not work for me. A data point that might be of interest: I visited the site the OP had issues with for the first time ever. Front page loaded just fine. Clicked a link, then it crashed. It does seem to be that the it's not the first visit to an affected site won't be a problem, but subsequent visits will be.
Currently running on Vivaldi version 6.2.3105.4 on Win11 (but this has been going on for a few updates now). Nothing to do with my specific setup since this is also affecting my work PC, but it probably is something to do with my profile because I am logged in on both location, while Guest and Private windows don't have this issue.
@whypick1
Hi, I can get Vivaldi to crash if I add this page as bookmark with a used profile.
Please report this to the Vivaldi bug tracker.
I can add crash logs and comment to the report and confirm it in the bug tracker.
If it is possible you can add a crash log too, take the latest log file if you find more than one.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-windows/
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
VB-99413 has been submitted with a couple crash logs.
@whypick1
Thank you, good report.
I will try these these pages, if I can reproduce it I can confirm the report internally.
This is a bit different to my crash, I will file a report myself for this.
mib2berlin
@whypick1
Cant crash Vivaldi on https://www.oregonlive.com/ and newegg.com on Linux, I check this later on Windows 11.
EDIT: No crash on Windows 11 either.
Anyway, a crash log help the Vivaldi developer the most.
It appears as though version 6.2.3105.31 fixed it. The only thing I saw in the changelog about crash fixes was related to PWAs, which doesn't seem like it applies in my case, but if it's working it's working.
I have the same issue with Binance. Would crash even on a browser install I never used it on. Landed here and tried the site and it did the same.
Clearing cookies fixed it but then it would start again later. I fiddled with the settings and disabling third party cookies fixed it. Turns out Binance added a dodgy script that would grab your google login info if you're logged into an account.