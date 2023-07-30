We will be doing some maintenance work on Sync on Wednesday, 22nd of November between 15:00 and 16:00 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). Some service disruption may be experienced during this time.
My view on the Workspaces feature
Wouldn't it make more sense if you could simply assign certain websites to a workspace in the same way you can bookmark a tabstack? This means that you can simply open a workspace by clicking a button on let's say the statusbar.
Each workspace has its own button, so without having to use the dropdown menu. I'm a stock trader and time is money. The current implementation seems to be quite confusing and unhandy. I haven't got a clue how this feature works in Opera, perhaps you guys simply copied this feature? But to me the current implentation makes no sense.
I forgot to mention that these workspaces should be visible in the bookmarks manager, where you can manage them.
So let's say you have a workspace named ''Stocks'', you can click on it and it will open 4 tabs related to the stock market. If you click on another workspace named ''News'' it will open 5 of your favorite news websites. Or you can simply go to your main workspace without a name.
And via both the right click tabmenu and/or directly via the bookmarks manager you can remove or add websites to these workspaces. Does this make any sense, and is everything clear?
And now that I think of it, for the people that don't like seeing workspaces in the bookmarks manager, it can perhaps get its own section on Vivaldi's Start Page, next to the Bookmarks and History buttons. And of course it will work similar to the bookmarks manager where you can manage your different workspaces. Because currently, if you close all tabs, workspaces will disappear as soon as you close the browser, correct?
No comments, perhaps it's not clear enough what I mean?
@RasheedHolland You don’t like the current workspaces feature, what kind of help do you expect? I like it. By the way, switching to a specific workspace is a command and therefore a command chain and therefore you can create a custom button and put it in any toolbar. This is supported.
@RasheedHolland You can assign shortcuts to your workspaces which will bring them up with a single hotkey press.
For the rest, look into using saved sessions.You can save a bunch of tabs as a named session and bring them all back at once. Only those tabs will be visible. You can have as many save sessions as you like.
@josephj11 said in My view on the Workspaces feature:
@RasheedHolland You can assign shortcuts to your workspaces which will bring them up with a single hotkey press.
For the rest, look into using saved sessions.You can save a bunch of tabs as a named session and bring them all back at once. Only those tabs will be visible. You can have as many save sessions as you like.
Thanks, but I don't like using keyboard shortcuts. And I don't believe the Saved Sessions feature solves anything for me, it's not related to Workspaces.
@RasheedHolland It’s simple. Post a feature request for each of the changes you’d like to see in the feature request section, wait for the upvotes. Arguing here is a waste of time, the people who can actually implement what you desire will never read it.
@luetage said in My view on the Workspaces feature:
@RasheedHolland You don’t like the current workspaces feature, what kind of help do you expect? I like it. By the way, switching to a specific workspace is a command and therefore a command chain and therefore you can create a custom button and put it in any toolbar. This is supported.
I expect no help, but at least confirmation that people understand where I'm coming from, and understand the logic behind my idea, and why I'm not happy with the current implementation. Or perhaps I'm not using Workspaces in the right way?
I will describe how it should work in my view, let's say you startup the browser with a single tab open (Start Page) now you want to open workspace 1, you click on the button and bam, now 4 tabs are loaded that are work related. Now you open workspace 2, and bam now 5 tabs related to sport.
And of course you can switch to workspace 3 and 4 et cetera, or you can go back to your main browser like when you started it up. And workspaces can be managed via for example the bookmarks manager. Can you do this with the current Workspaces feature, I think not? It feels so clumsy.
@RasheedHolland Nope, can’t, needs feature request.
@luetage said in My view on the Workspaces feature:
@RasheedHolland Nope, can’t, needs feature request.
OK thanks, that's what I thought. Because it seems that currently, workspaces aren't even saved, which makes no sense to me. So it's always ''current session'' based, what's the point of that? I really wonder how this feature works in other browsers like Opera and Arc, which is only available on macOS for now.
@RasheedHolland You can enable the sessions panel in
vivaldi://experimentsand activate automatic session saving, then your workspaces and tabs save to the autosave session.
@luetage said in My view on the Workspaces feature:
@RasheedHolland You can enable the sessions panel in
vivaldi://experimentsand activate automatic session saving, then your workspaces and tabs save to the autosave session.
Thanks, but I don't use the sidebar and I have chosen to disable workspaces for now, it's of no use. You should be able to manage workspaces in an easy way without any tricks, and you should be able to use buttons, without having to fool around with command chains. The dropdown is seriously annoying.
I read through the whole thread and I'm still unsure what exactly it is you are asking for which isn't already achievable with the current implementation
@mtaki14 said in My view on the Workspaces feature:
I read through the whole thread and I'm still unsure what exactly it is you are asking for which isn't already achievable with the current implementation
For real? Then perhaps I'm not using Workspaces in the right way? But another member has already confirmed that what I want isn't possible at the moment, so perhaps you are misunderstanding? Very confusing.
@mtaki14 said in My view on the Workspaces feature:
I read through the whole thread and I'm still unsure what exactly it is you are asking for which isn't already achievable with the current implementation
OK, let's get to the bottom of this. Can you currently manage your workspaces in Vivaldi? I don't see any option.
Also, I just noticed that ''Startup with Last Session'' should always be enabled in order to use workspaces, so this already tells me quite a lot. With my idea, this wouldn't be relevant. You just startup your browser, which loads your last session or not (so not your workspace per se) and you can click on your individual workspaces buttons in your statusbar (or other bar), and those websites will start loading, you can perhaps even use lazy loading.
@RasheedHolland said in My view on the Workspaces feature:
@mtaki14 said in My view on the Workspaces feature:
I read through the whole thread and I'm still unsure what exactly it is you are asking for which isn't already achievable with the current implementation
OK, let's get to the bottom of this. Can you currently manage your workspaces in Vivaldi? I don't see any option.
Also, I just noticed that ''Startup with Last Session'' should always be enabled in order to use workspaces, so this already tells me quite a lot. With my idea, this wouldn't be relevant. You just startup your browser, which loads your last session or not (so not your workspace per se) and you can click on your individual workspaces buttons in your statusbar (or other bar), and those websites will start loading, you can perhaps even use lazy loading.
If that's all you need you can use the bookmarks bar and create a folder for each "workspace", with bookmarks of the sites you wish inside. Then all you have to do is to middle-click on a folder or right-click > "open / open in new tab" to open all the contained bookmarks in one go
@mtaki14 said in My view on the Workspaces feature:
@RasheedHolland said in My view on the Workspaces feature:
@mtaki14 said in My view on the Workspaces feature:
I read through the whole thread and I'm still unsure what exactly it is you are asking for which isn't already achievable with the current implementation
OK, let's get to the bottom of this. Can you currently manage your workspaces in Vivaldi? I don't see any option.
Also, I just noticed that ''Startup with Last Session'' should always be enabled in order to use workspaces, so this already tells me quite a lot. With my idea, this wouldn't be relevant. You just startup your browser, which loads your last session or not (so not your workspace per se) and you can click on your individual workspaces buttons in your statusbar (or other bar), and those websites will start loading, you can perhaps even use lazy loading.
If that's all you need you can use the bookmarks bar and create a folder for each "workspace", with bookmarks of the sites you wish inside. Then all you have to do is to middle-click on a folder or right-click > "open / open in new tab" to open all the contained bookmarks in one go
Yeah, but I don't like to use the bookmarks folder, at least not on my 14 inch laptop, because I need as much screenspace as possible.
And besides, I don't see how this would solve my problem, because wouldn't those sites be opened in the same workspace? The point is, that if you click on a workspace/bookmarks folder that it opens in its own workspace, and of course that you can easily switch between them, without the annoying dropdown menu.
@mtaki14 said in My view on the Workspaces feature:
@RasheedHolland said in My view on the Workspaces feature:
@mtaki14 said in My view on the Workspaces feature:
I read through the whole thread and I'm still unsure what exactly it is you are asking for which isn't already achievable with the current implementation
OK, let's get to the bottom of this. Can you currently manage your workspaces in Vivaldi? I don't see any option.
Also, I just noticed that ''Startup with Last Session'' should always be enabled in order to use workspaces, so this already tells me quite a lot. With my idea, this wouldn't be relevant. You just startup your browser, which loads your last session or not (so not your workspace per se) and you can click on your individual workspaces buttons in your statusbar (or other bar), and those websites will start loading, you can perhaps even use lazy loading.
If that's all you need you can use the bookmarks bar and create a folder for each "workspace", with bookmarks of the sites you wish inside. Then all you have to do is to middle-click on a folder or right-click > "open / open in new tab" to open all the contained bookmarks in one go
BTW, see also this post, in case you still don't get my idea:
What's your current workflow when starting the browser? Just wondering why startup with last session is not viable for you