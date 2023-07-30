@luetage said in My view on the Workspaces feature:

@RasheedHolland You don’t like the current workspaces feature, what kind of help do you expect? I like it. By the way, switching to a specific workspace is a command and therefore a command chain and therefore you can create a custom button and put it in any toolbar. This is supported.

I expect no help, but at least confirmation that people understand where I'm coming from, and understand the logic behind my idea, and why I'm not happy with the current implementation. Or perhaps I'm not using Workspaces in the right way?

I will describe how it should work in my view, let's say you startup the browser with a single tab open (Start Page) now you want to open workspace 1, you click on the button and bam, now 4 tabs are loaded that are work related. Now you open workspace 2, and bam now 5 tabs related to sport.

And of course you can switch to workspace 3 and 4 et cetera, or you can go back to your main browser like when you started it up. And workspaces can be managed via for example the bookmarks manager. Can you do this with the current Workspaces feature, I think not? It feels so clumsy.