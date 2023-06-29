We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Option to move tab to new workspace
-
mscroggiwork
It would be nifty to have the ability to move a tab to a new workspace. I use Vivaldi at work.. I get to a URL I need to open up multiple other related web links. I use workspaces to group them together.
Right now when I have the original link open, I have to create a workspace, and then go back to the tab and move it there..
It would be nicer to just be able to click move tab ->to new workspace
-
mib2berlin
@mscroggiwork
Hi, wich version do you use?
This is Vivaldi 6.1.3035.111:
You can select multiple tabs and move them all to a different workspace.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin
… to move a tab to a new workspace, not existing.
-
mscroggiwork
Yes! But I would like to be able to select a tab and have it moved to a NEW workplace.
Basically I would like to have the option to do
Move Tab->To New Workspace
Just like the Move Tab -> To New Window
It combines the creation of a new workspace with the move new tab to it.
-
amen! The current workaround is to create a workspace, then go back to the previous workspace and then select the tabs and then move to workspace.
-
Yes, being able to move a tab and create a workspace at the same time should be available from the context menu. Such option already exists for windows.
My only comment is that it should also include the movement of a selection of tabs (Move X Tabs->To New Workspace).
-
Pesala Ambassador
Not possible in one command, as the New Workspace needs to be named.
-
@Pesala The solution is quite simple, you provide a dialog immediately after selecting such an option, like you do when using a keyboard shortcut.
Safari has already figured this out with their workspace implementation