It would be nifty to have the ability to move a tab to a new workspace. I use Vivaldi at work.. I get to a URL I need to open up multiple other related web links. I use workspaces to group them together.

Right now when I have the original link open, I have to create a workspace, and then go back to the tab and move it there..

It would be nicer to just be able to click move tab ->to new workspace