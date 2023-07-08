What?

Recently found the neglected SubReddit /r/VivaldiCSS and saw this post asking for help on adding the " Other bookmarks " folder option from Chromium to Vivaldi's bookmark bar. I wrote up a quick mod for it there, but decided it was worth posting here as well for better visibility.

Have the feeling that I might have written something like this before, but couldn't find it

Demo

Installation

Look at the Pinned Posts in the Modding Forum here to see how to install a CSS mod

mod For this mod to work, you also need to create a bookmark folder in the first/leftmost position of the bookmark bar

Configuration Options

**As stated above, you need to have the first item in the bookmark bar be a folder. You can name it whatever you want, but you will need to adjust the width with a CSS variable.

--overallFolderWidth This is the width of the Other Bookmarks folder. By default it is set to 125px to fit the text "Other Bookmarks"



CSS

/* == Chromium Style "Other bookmarks" Bookmark Bar Folder Mod - made by nomadic on the Vivaldi Forums == */ /* Moves the first bookmark bar folder to the far right side. Requires the first bookmark bar item to be a folder */ #browser { /* You may need to adjust to fit the entire text "Other bookmarks" */ --overallFolderWidth: 125px; } /* Push the first folder to the far right and increase its width */ .bookmark-bar button.folder:first-of-type { max-width: var(--overallFolderWidth); position: absolute; right: 0; height: 100%; z-index: 1; } /* Border in front of folder icon */ .bookmark-bar button.folder:first-of-type::before { content: ""; position: absolute; left: -5px; top: 20%; width: 1px; height: 60%; background-color: var(--colorFgFadedMost); } /* Leave space on the right for the folder */ .bookmark-bar .observer { padding-right: var(--overallFolderWidth); }

Edits: