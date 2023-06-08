Thank you for the detailed response!

Regarding your comment on restarting after toggling PiP, I obviously did this. Considering my previous post and all the steps I took to debug the problem, following simple instructions in the UI is so basic that I didn't think to even mention it.

Anyway, I followed your instructions to the letter. Thankfully, I'm a software developer and am at least somewhat familiar with the Devtools window. Everything comes out exactly as expected, with no failed requests and the two files showing up with 200 OK using the provided filter string. I still get no PiP on YouTube under these conditions.

I'm slightly tempted to go scorched earth on my profile and delete everything from cookies to session data and anything in between, but there comes a point when the cost is too high for what I'm trying to achieve. I would have to go into something like that with a reasonable cause to believe that it will actually fix things, or I would have to struggle with restoring everything for weeks after for no reason at all.

Edit: I missed the last part of your post on initial reading. I did confirm that PiP works on YouTube in incognito mode, so that semi-confirms that the problem is with my profile somehow.