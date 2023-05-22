@d2warren said in Search Suggestions Text Autocomplete Consistency:

(...) Vivaldi will sometimes overwrite the search suggestion with my keyboard input.

In my case it does not happen sometimes, but every time.

Now this is just my preference.

This is no preference, but a good standard that works in all competing browsers. After installing Vivaldi, I noticed it right away. After many years of using many different browsers, acquired habits of using the web very quickly verify the usefulness of new solutions. In this case, the solution used in Vivaldi does not help, but hinders Internet browsing.

I don't understand why, when moving the keyboard arrows up and down through the drop-down menu of suggestions, the highlighting of suggested passages doesn't disappear on its own as a result of using the arrows? After all, this is how it works in all other browsers. What purpose Vivaldi had in introducing this, I have no idea.

The second, related inconvenience is that the moment you remove the said highlight with the side keyboard arrow, the drop-down menu of suggestions disappears. A spacebar is needed to reactivate it. This is another solution, the opposite of that in other browsers. I don't know what this was supposed to help and to whom, but it is a strange solution to say the least.

The above problems, of course, apply only to the address bar and are not related to the search engine used. The search box on the homepage works the old way. The problem is that it is the address bar that is used more often these days.

I'm all for bringing back good solutions to improve the ergonomics of using the browser.