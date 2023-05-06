@yonta Hi!

This is because you have the tab bar on the side, and I believe this was done to make it easier to drag the window now that the standard Windows title bar is hidden by default in 6.0.

I don't like it either, it's way too tall, I like it as skinny as possible.

You can use this custom CSS to make it skinnier:

.mainbar>.toolbar-mainbar { min-height: calc(30px / var(--uiZoomLevel)) !important; } .mainbar>.toolbar-mainbar .vivaldi, .mainbar>.toolbar-mainbar .window-buttongroup { height: 30px !important; }

How To: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi

It's probably not perfect and might cause issues when zooming the UI, if you do that.